Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Over 2,000 Cases in a Day for the First Time

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,231. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 47 people had died.
  • Over 2,000 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. There were 2,034 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 11,445 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 17.8%. There have been a total of 94,746 cases of COVID-19 and 11,595 of them are active.
  • While all other age groups have been relatively flat in terms of new cases in the last three weeks, the 18-24 year old group has shot up from averaging about 1,000 new cases per week in late August to more than 3,000 in the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record-breaking 2,034 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

That was out of a total of 11,445 new tests processed for a positivity rate of 17.8%.

This upswing in cases comes as college has now been in session for a few weeks. While all other age groups have been relatively flat in terms of new cases in the last three weeks, the 18-24 year old group has shot up from averaging about 1,000 new cases per week in late August to more than 3,000 in the last week.

Marquette University notified students residing in Schroeder Hall that they must quarantine in their rooms for the next two weeks because of a cluster of coronavirus cases. Students are being asked to stay in place and not leave town, which could potentially spread the virus even further. Similarly, students staying in Witte Hall and Sellery Hall at UW-Madison were asked to do the same last week.

he average percent of positive cases has been 15.1% in the last week and that number is the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,409 new cases daily and averaged 9,877 tests daily.

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 94,746 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 11,595 of those cases (12%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 86% of all cases (81,902 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,231 cases, the patient is deceased.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 138 new cases per day. This number is starting to go up after having been flat for a couple of weeks.

When asked about the recent increase in cases statewide during a press briefing Thursday, City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said noted there needs to be a redoubling of efforts to make sure students are taking the virus seriously.

(click here to zoom in)

Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,231. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 47 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 519. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported the loss of one additional life due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, the county has had 519 deaths. 10 deaths have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 16 there are at least 370 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 103 of them are in the ICU. Particularly troubling are increases in the Fox Valley region, where they had been reporting 10-20 hospitalizations each day from June through August, but have seen a jump to as many as 60 hospitalizations yesterday. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,563 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 181
Ashland 48
Barron 405
Bayfield 73
Brown 7,013
Buffalo 117
Burnett 97
Calumet 769
Chippewa 447
Clark 307
Columbia 471
Crawford 133
Dane 8,242
Dodge 1,512
Door 209
Douglas 351
Dunn 289
Eau Claire 1,398
Florence 52
Fond du Lac 1,582
Forest 184
Grant 673
Green 384
Green Lake 154
Iowa 138
Iron 136
Jackson 96
Jefferson 1,133
Juneau 293
Kenosha 3,206
Kewaunee 318
La Crosse 2,121
Lafayette 200
Langlade 118
Lincoln 125
Manitowoc 769
Marathon 952
Marinette 695
Marquette 164
Menominee 40
Milwaukee 26,128
Monroe 350
Oconto 608
Oneida 298
Outagamie 3,117
Ozaukee 1,151
Pepin 53
Pierce 358
Polk 214
Portage 1,038
Price 41
Racine 4,348
Richland 80
Rock 2,126
Rusk 41
Sauk 758
Sawyer 190
Shawano 440
Sheboygan 1,317
St. Croix 760
Taylor 143
Trempealeau 499
Vernon 158
Vilas 155
Walworth 2,332
Washburn 85
Washington 2,108
Waukesha 6,287
Waupaca 841
Waushara 248
Winnebago 2,252
Wood 627
Total 94,746

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 3
Ashland 2
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 59
Buffalo 2
Burnett 2
Calumet 2
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 9
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 0
Fond du Lac 12
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 2
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 7
Juneau 1
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 2
Marathon 14
Marinette 7
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 519
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 25
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 6
Polk 2
Portage 3
Price 0
Racine 94
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 14
St. Croix 7
Taylor 3
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 34
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 85
Waupaca 20
Waushara 2
Winnebago 22
Wood 3
Total 1,231

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE