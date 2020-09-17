Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Over 2,000 Cases in a Day for the First Time

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,231. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 47 people had died.

Over 2,000 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. There were 2,034 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 11,445 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 17.8%. There have been a total of 94,746 cases of COVID-19 and 11,595 of them are active.

While all other age groups have been relatively flat in terms of new cases in the last three weeks, the 18-24 year old group has shot up from averaging about 1,000 new cases per week in late August to more than 3,000 in the last week.

This upswing in cases comes as college has now been in session for a few weeks. While all other age groups have been relatively flat in terms of new cases in the last three weeks, the 18-24 year old group has shot up from averaging about 1,000 new cases per week in late August to more than 3,000 in the last week.

Marquette University notified students residing in Schroeder Hall that they must quarantine in their rooms for the next two weeks because of a cluster of coronavirus cases. Students are being asked to stay in place and not leave town, which could potentially spread the virus even further. Similarly, students staying in Witte Hall and Sellery Hall at UW-Madison were asked to do the same last week.

he average percent of positive cases has been 15.1% in the last week and that number is the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,409 new cases daily and averaged 9,877 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 94,746 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 11,595 of those cases (12%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 86% of all cases (81,902 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,231 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 138 new cases per day. This number is starting to go up after having been flat for a couple of weeks.

When asked about the recent increase in cases statewide during a press briefing Thursday, City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said noted there needs to be a redoubling of efforts to make sure students are taking the virus seriously.

Three new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,231. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 47 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 519. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported the loss of one additional life due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, the county has had 519 deaths. 10 deaths have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 16 there are at least 370 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 103 of them are in the ICU. Particularly troubling are increases in the Fox Valley region, where they had been reporting 10-20 hospitalizations each day from June through August, but have seen a jump to as many as 60 hospitalizations yesterday. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,563 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 181 Ashland 48 Barron 405 Bayfield 73 Brown 7,013 Buffalo 117 Burnett 97 Calumet 769 Chippewa 447 Clark 307 Columbia 471 Crawford 133 Dane 8,242 Dodge 1,512 Door 209 Douglas 351 Dunn 289 Eau Claire 1,398 Florence 52 Fond du Lac 1,582 Forest 184 Grant 673 Green 384 Green Lake 154 Iowa 138 Iron 136 Jackson 96 Jefferson 1,133 Juneau 293 Kenosha 3,206 Kewaunee 318 La Crosse 2,121 Lafayette 200 Langlade 118 Lincoln 125 Manitowoc 769 Marathon 952 Marinette 695 Marquette 164 Menominee 40 Milwaukee 26,128 Monroe 350 Oconto 608 Oneida 298 Outagamie 3,117 Ozaukee 1,151 Pepin 53 Pierce 358 Polk 214 Portage 1,038 Price 41 Racine 4,348 Richland 80 Rock 2,126 Rusk 41 Sauk 758 Sawyer 190 Shawano 440 Sheboygan 1,317 St. Croix 760 Taylor 143 Trempealeau 499 Vernon 158 Vilas 155 Walworth 2,332 Washburn 85 Washington 2,108 Waukesha 6,287 Waupaca 841 Waushara 248 Winnebago 2,252 Wood 627 Total 94,746

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 3 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 59 Buffalo 2 Burnett 2 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 9 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 0 Fond du Lac 12 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 7 Juneau 1 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 2 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 519 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 25 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 3 Price 0 Racine 94 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 14 St. Croix 7 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 34 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 85 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 22 Wood 3 Total 1,231

