Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another Single Day Record with 2,533 New Cases

Seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,238. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 44 people had died.

The state again broke a record for new cases in a single day with 2,533 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of a total of 13,067 tests processed today for a positivity rate of 19.4%. There have been a total of 97,279 cases of COVID-19 and 12,839 of them are active.

While all other age groups have been relatively flat in terms of new cases in the last three weeks, the 18-24 year old group has shot up from averaging about 1,000 new cases per week in late August to more than 3,000 in the last week.

The average percent of positive cases has been 15.9% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,576 new cases daily and averaged 10,322 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 97,279 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 12,839 of those cases (13%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 86% of all cases (83,184 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,238 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 160 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in just the last three days.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 521. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported the loss of two additional lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, the county has had 521 deaths. 11 deaths have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 17 there are at least 347 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 103 of them are in the ICU. Particularly troubling are increases in the Fox Valley region, where they had been reporting 10-20 hospitalizations each day from June through August, but have seen a jump to as many as 60 hospitalizations two days ago. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,563 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 183 Ashland 49 Barron 407 Bayfield 76 Brown 7,183 Buffalo 119 Burnett 101 Calumet 819 Chippewa 456 Clark 313 Columbia 478 Crawford 135 Dane 8,455 Dodge 1,538 Door 220 Douglas 359 Dunn 319 Eau Claire 1,476 Florence 53 Fond du Lac 1,655 Forest 195 Grant 703 Green 395 Green Lake 169 Iowa 142 Iron 136 Jackson 99 Jefferson 1,166 Juneau 302 Kenosha 3,216 Kewaunee 350 La Crosse 2,375 Lafayette 204 Langlade 120 Lincoln 127 Manitowoc 806 Marathon 976 Marinette 707 Marquette 169 Menominee 42 Milwaukee 26,402 Monroe 361 Oconto 623 Oneida 312 Outagamie 3,277 Ozaukee 1,173 Pepin 54 Pierce 364 Polk 214 Portage 1,086 Price 43 Racine 4,377 Richland 85 Rock 2,162 Rusk 46 Sauk 777 Sawyer 192 Shawano 470 Sheboygan 1,415 St. Croix 773 Taylor 144 Trempealeau 512 Vernon 164 Vilas 157 Walworth 2,374 Washburn 87 Washington 2,156 Waukesha 6,452 Waupaca 864 Waushara 258 Winnebago 2,459 Wood 653 Total 97,279

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 3 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 59 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 9 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 0 Fond du Lac 12 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 7 Juneau 1 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 2 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 521 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 27 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 3 Price 0 Racine 94 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 14 St. Croix 8 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 34 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 85 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 23 Wood 3 Total 1,238

