Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another Single Day Record with 2,533 New Cases

Summary:

  • Seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,238. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 44 people had died.
  • The state again broke a record for new cases in a single day with 2,533 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of a total of 13,067 tests processed today for a positivity rate of 19.4%. There have been a total of 97,279 cases of COVID-19 and 12,839 of them are active.
  • While all other age groups have been relatively flat in terms of new cases in the last three weeks, the 18-24 year old group has shot up from averaging about 1,000 new cases per week in late August to more than 3,000 in the last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record-breaking 2,533 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

That was out of a total of 13,067 new tests processed for a positivity rate of 19.4%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 15.9% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,576 new cases daily and averaged 10,322 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 97,279 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 12,839 of those cases (13%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 86% of all cases (83,184 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,238 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 160 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in just the last three days.

Seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,238. In the last week, a total of 41 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 44 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 521. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported the loss of two additional lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, the county has had 521 deaths. 11 deaths have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 17 there are at least 347 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 103 of them are in the ICU. Particularly troubling are increases in the Fox Valley region, where they had been reporting 10-20 hospitalizations each day from June through August, but have seen a jump to as many as 60 hospitalizations two days ago. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,563 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 183
Ashland 49
Barron 407
Bayfield 76
Brown 7,183
Buffalo 119
Burnett 101
Calumet 819
Chippewa 456
Clark 313
Columbia 478
Crawford 135
Dane 8,455
Dodge 1,538
Door 220
Douglas 359
Dunn 319
Eau Claire 1,476
Florence 53
Fond du Lac 1,655
Forest 195
Grant 703
Green 395
Green Lake 169
Iowa 142
Iron 136
Jackson 99
Jefferson 1,166
Juneau 302
Kenosha 3,216
Kewaunee 350
La Crosse 2,375
Lafayette 204
Langlade 120
Lincoln 127
Manitowoc 806
Marathon 976
Marinette 707
Marquette 169
Menominee 42
Milwaukee 26,402
Monroe 361
Oconto 623
Oneida 312
Outagamie 3,277
Ozaukee 1,173
Pepin 54
Pierce 364
Polk 214
Portage 1,086
Price 43
Racine 4,377
Richland 85
Rock 2,162
Rusk 46
Sauk 777
Sawyer 192
Shawano 470
Sheboygan 1,415
St. Croix 773
Taylor 144
Trempealeau 512
Vernon 164
Vilas 157
Walworth 2,374
Washburn 87
Washington 2,156
Waukesha 6,452
Waupaca 864
Waushara 258
Winnebago 2,459
Wood 653
Total 97,279

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 3
Ashland 2
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 59
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 2
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 9
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 0
Fond du Lac 12
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 2
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 7
Juneau 1
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 2
Marathon 14
Marinette 7
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 521
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 27
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 6
Polk 2
Portage 3
Price 0
Racine 94
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 14
St. Croix 8
Taylor 3
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 34
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 85
Waupaca 20
Waushara 2
Winnebago 23
Wood 3
Total 1,238

You can read past daily updates here.

