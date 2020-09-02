Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 545 New Cases, 12 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik announced her resignation today. She is taking a position at Trust for America's Health, a national health policy non-profit.

Twelve new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,142. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 44 people had died.

545 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 77,129. The seven-day average is currently 696.

There are currently at least 295 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 100 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 545 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,328. In total, there have been 77,129 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 696 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (68,641 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,142 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 107 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 137 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 494. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (75), Kenosha (64), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (31).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of just more than one per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 1 there are at least 295 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 100 of them are in the ICU (33.9% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 8,376 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,200 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,621 tests daily spread across 86 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 121 Ashland: 35 Barron: 375 Bayfield: 47 Brown: 5,508 Buffalo: 69 Burnett: 43 Calumet: 520 Chippewa: 354 Clark: 247 Columbia: 366 Crawford: 107 Dane: 5,564 Dodge: 1,200 Door: 134 Douglas: 258 Dunn: 179 Eau Claire: 838 Florence: 27 Fond du Lac: 1,170 Forest: 81 Grant: 435 Green: 269 Green Lake: 94 Iowa: 122 Iron: 126 Jackson: 76 Jefferson: 932 Juneau: 240 Kenosha: 2,991 Kewaunee: 191 La Crosse: 1,208 Lafayette: 185 Langlade: 84 Lincoln: 85 Manitowoc: 541 Marathon: 788 Marinette: 618 Marquette: 91 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,263 Monroe: 290 Oconto: 436 Oneida: 218 Outagamie: 1,974 Ozaukee: 935 Pepin: 48 Pierce: 294 Polk: 176 Portage: 652 Price: 36 Racine: 4,049 Richland: 51 Rock: 1,718 Rusk: 25 Sauk: 654 Sawyer: 162 Shawano: 287 Sheboygan: 1,091 St. Croix: 646 Taylor: 113 Trempealeau: 426 Vernon: 105 Vilas: 114 Walworth: 1,726 Washburn: 69 Washington: 1,669 Waukesha: 5,650 Waupaca: 690 Waushara: 167 Winnebago: 1,569 Wood: 478 Total: 77,129 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 10 Forest: 4 Grant: 18 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 64 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 2 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 494 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 20 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 6 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 91 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 31 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 75 Waupaca: 18 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 3 Total: 1,142

You can read past daily updates here.