Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 100,000th Case

  • One new death was reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,242. In the last week, a total of 32 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.
  • Hospitalizations, particularly in the Fox Valley, have been on the rise in the last two weeks after declining earlier in August.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported its 100,000th confirmed case with 1,665 new cases in the last 24 hours. That's out of a total of 8,320 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 20%. There have now been 101,227 total confirmed cases. 14,143 of them are currently active.

The average percent of positive cases has been 16.8% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,720 new cases daily and averaged 10,527 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 101,227 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (85,824 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,242 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 187 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last five days.

One new death was reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,242. In the last week, a total of 32 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 521. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported today. In total, the county has had 521 deaths. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week, or one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 19 there are at least 362 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 105 of them are in the ICU. In. total, 6.7% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1.1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,563 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

You can read past daily updates here.

