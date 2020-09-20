Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 100,000th Case

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported its 100,000th confirmed case with 1,665 new cases in the last 24 hours. That's out of a total of 8,320 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 20%. There have now been 101,227 total confirmed cases and 14,143 of them are currently active.

One new death was reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,242. In the last week, a total of 32 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

Hospitalizations, particularly in the Fox Valley, have been on the rise in the last two weeks after declining earlier in August.

The average percent of positive cases has been 16.8% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,720 new cases daily and averaged 10,527 tests daily.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

So far, there have been a total of 101,227 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (85,824 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,242 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 187 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last five days.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 521. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported today. In total, the county has had 521 deaths. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week, or one per day.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 19 there are at least 362 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 105 of them are in the ICU. In. total, 6.7% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1.1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,563 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 192 Ashland 53 Barron 411 Bayfield 78 Brown 7,400 Buffalo 118 Burnett 114 Calumet 854 Chippewa 466 Clark 320 Columbia 493 Crawford 139 Dane 8,635 Dodge 1,573 Door 234 Douglas 376 Dunn 351 Eau Claire 1,527 Florence 58 Fond du Lac 1,706 Forest 207 Grant 782 Green 429 Green Lake 186 Iowa 144 Iron 136 Jackson 107 Jefferson 1,192 Juneau 315 Kenosha 3,257 Kewaunee 366 La Crosse 2,475 Lafayette 211 Langlade 122 Lincoln 132 Manitowoc 842 Marathon 1,008 Marinette 724 Marquette 176 Menominee 43 Milwaukee 26,652 Monroe 378 Oconto 645 Oneida 325 Outagamie 3,414 Ozaukee 1,186 Pepin 55 Pierce 379 Polk 219 Portage 1,127 Price 50 Racine 4,419 Richland 86 Rock 2,207 Rusk 48 Sauk 785 Sawyer 195 Shawano 513 Sheboygan 1,434 St. Croix 798 Taylor 147 Trempealeau 526 Vernon 167 Vilas 166 Walworth 2,421 Washburn 91 Washington 2,212 Waukesha 6,545 Waupaca 894 Waushara 265 Winnebago 2,596 Wood 665 Total 99,562

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 3 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 59 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 9 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 0 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 7 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 2 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 521 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 27 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 94 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 14 St. Croix 8 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 34 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 85 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 23 Wood 3 Total 1,241

