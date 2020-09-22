Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee Health Officials Show Support for Governor's Extension of Mask Mandate

  • Local public health officials showed support today for Gov. Evers' new statewide public health emergency and extension of the mask mandate through Nov. 21.
  • Seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,251. In the last week, a total of 31 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 52 people had died.
  • The state health department reported an additional 1,672 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 14,770. That was out of a total of 12,537 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 13.3%. There have now been 104,170 total confirmed cases.
  • Hospitalizations are up sharply in the last week. Statewide, the amount of people hospitalized is up more than 25% in the last week.

Local public health officials showed support today for Gov. Evers' new statewide public health emergency and extension of the mask mandate through Nov. 21. Dr. Ben Weston, medical services director for Milwaukee County, said in a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, "Certainly, at a time like this, the governor's actions to extend the statewide mask mandate are absolutely critical."

Referencing the increase in cases among 18-24 year olds, Dr. Weston added, "These are not trends we want to see, especially going into the colder months when respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 expand dramatically."

Daily COVID-19 Update

The state health department reported an additional 1,672 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 14,770. That was out of a total of 12,537 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 13.3%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 17% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,838 new cases daily and averaged 10,976 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 104,170 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (88,131 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,251 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 213 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last week.

Seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,251. In the last week, a total of 31 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 52 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 525. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (60), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last day. In total, the county has had 525 deaths. Eight deaths have occurred in the last week, or just more than one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 22 there are at least 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 134 of them are in the ICU. In total, 6.5% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,863 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 209
Ashland 70
Barron 422
Bayfield 86
Brown 7,703
Buffalo 124
Burnett 140
Calumet 921
Chippewa 482
Clark 331
Columbia 531
Crawford 141
Dane 8,947
Dodge 1,653
Door 245
Douglas 393
Dunn 402
Eau Claire 1,650
Florence 69
Fond du Lac 1,799
Forest 224
Grant 846
Green 449
Green Lake 212
Iowa 155
Iron 137
Jackson 107
Jefferson 1,243
Juneau 331
Kenosha 3,308
Kewaunee 414
La Crosse 2,698
Lafayette 225
Langlade 136
Lincoln 159
Manitowoc 905
Marathon 1,112
Marinette 768
Marquette 202
Menominee 55
Milwaukee 27,211
Monroe 408
Oconto 703
Oneida 356
Outagamie 3,698
Ozaukee 1,240
Pepin 56
Pierce 408
Polk 224
Portage 1,244
Price 55
Racine 4,559
Richland 93
Rock 2,287
Rusk 52
Sauk 822
Sawyer 196
Shawano 606
Sheboygan 1,492
St. Croix 840
Taylor 156
Trempealeau 569
Vernon 183
Vilas 174
Walworth 2,484
Washburn 94
Washington 2,324
Waukesha 6,763
Waupaca 934
Waushara 284
Winnebago 2,944
Wood 707
Total 104,170

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 60
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 2
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 10
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 1
Fond du Lac 13
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 2
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 7
Juneau 2
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 2
Marathon 14
Marinette 7
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 525
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 28
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 6
Polk 2
Portage 4
Price 0
Racine 94
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 15
St. Croix 8
Taylor 3
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 34
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 85
Waupaca 19
Waushara 2
Winnebago 23
Wood 4
Total 1,251

You can read past daily updates here.

