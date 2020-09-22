Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee Health Officials Show Support for Governor's Extension of Mask Mandate

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

Local public health officials showed support today for Gov. Evers' new statewide public health emergency and extension of the mask mandate through Nov. 21. Dr. Ben Weston, medical services director for Milwaukee County, said in a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, "Certainly, at a time like this, the governor's actions to extend the statewide mask mandate are absolutely critical."

Referencing the increase in cases among 18-24 year olds, Dr. Weston added, "These are not trends we want to see, especially going into the colder months when respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 expand dramatically."

Daily COVID-19 Update

The average percent of positive cases has been 17% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,838 new cases daily and averaged 10,976 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 104,170 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (88,131 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,251 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 213 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last week.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 525. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (60), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last day. In total, the county has had 525 deaths. Eight deaths have occurred in the last week, or just more than one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 22 there are at least 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 134 of them are in the ICU. In total, 6.5% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,863 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 209 Ashland 70 Barron 422 Bayfield 86 Brown 7,703 Buffalo 124 Burnett 140 Calumet 921 Chippewa 482 Clark 331 Columbia 531 Crawford 141 Dane 8,947 Dodge 1,653 Door 245 Douglas 393 Dunn 402 Eau Claire 1,650 Florence 69 Fond du Lac 1,799 Forest 224 Grant 846 Green 449 Green Lake 212 Iowa 155 Iron 137 Jackson 107 Jefferson 1,243 Juneau 331 Kenosha 3,308 Kewaunee 414 La Crosse 2,698 Lafayette 225 Langlade 136 Lincoln 159 Manitowoc 905 Marathon 1,112 Marinette 768 Marquette 202 Menominee 55 Milwaukee 27,211 Monroe 408 Oconto 703 Oneida 356 Outagamie 3,698 Ozaukee 1,240 Pepin 56 Pierce 408 Polk 224 Portage 1,244 Price 55 Racine 4,559 Richland 93 Rock 2,287 Rusk 52 Sauk 822 Sawyer 196 Shawano 606 Sheboygan 1,492 St. Croix 840 Taylor 156 Trempealeau 569 Vernon 183 Vilas 174 Walworth 2,484 Washburn 94 Washington 2,324 Waukesha 6,763 Waupaca 934 Waushara 284 Winnebago 2,944 Wood 707 Total 104,170

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 60 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 10 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 1 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 7 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 2 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 525 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 28 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 94 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 15 St. Croix 8 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 34 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 85 Waupaca 19 Waushara 2 Winnebago 23 Wood 4 Total 1,251

You can read past daily updates here.