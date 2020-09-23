Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,762 New Cases, Eight Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • Eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,259. In the last week, a total of 31 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 45 people had died.
  • The state health department reported an additional 1,762 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 15,262. That was out of a total of 13,453 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 13.1%. There have now been 105,932 total confirmed cases.
  • Hospitalizations are up in the last week. Statewide, the amount of people hospitalized is up more than 25% in the last week.

The state health department reported an additional 1,762 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 14,770. That was out of a total of 12,537 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 13.3%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 17.2% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,762 new cases daily and averaged 11,156 tests daily.

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 105,932 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (89,393 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,259 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 210 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

Eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,259. In the last week, a total of 31 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 45 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 525. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (86), Kenosha (65), Brown (61), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. In total, the county has had 525 deaths. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week, or one per day.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 22 there are at least 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 134 of them are in the ICU. In total, 6.5% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,863 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 214
Ashland 74
Barron 425
Bayfield 89
Brown 8,023
Buffalo 128
Burnett 155
Calumet 942
Chippewa 489
Clark 347
Columbia 549
Crawford 147
Dane 9,040
Dodge 1,677
Door 264
Douglas 397
Dunn 426
Eau Claire 1,703
Florence 73
Fond du Lac 1,840
Forest 231
Grant 873
Green 458
Green Lake 215
Iowa 169
Iron 137
Jackson 115
Jefferson 1,278
Juneau 337
Kenosha 3,334
Kewaunee 428
La Crosse 2,785
Lafayette 239
Langlade 142
Lincoln 169
Manitowoc 918
Marathon 1,151
Marinette 783
Marquette 207
Menominee 58
Milwaukee 27,356
Monroe 423
Oconto 729
Oneida 366
Outagamie 3,793
Ozaukee 1,259
Pepin 56
Pierce 414
Polk 228
Portage 1,270
Price 57
Racine 4,585
Richland 95
Rock 2,327
Rusk 52
Sauk 832
Sawyer 196
Shawano 643
Sheboygan 1,501
St. Croix 859
Taylor 157
Trempealeau 580
Vernon 186
Vilas 177
Walworth 2,503
Washburn 95
Washington 2,380
Waukesha 6,838
Waupaca 942
Waushara 289
Winnebago 2,988
Wood 718
Total 105,932

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 61
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 2
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 14
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 1
Fond du Lac 13
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 2
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 3
Marathon 14
Marinette 7
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 525
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 28
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 6
Polk 2
Portage 4
Price 0
Racine 94
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 15
St. Croix 8
Taylor 3
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 34
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 86
Waupaca 19
Waushara 2
Winnebago 23
Wood 4
Total 1,259

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE