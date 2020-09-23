Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,762 New Cases, Eight Deaths

× Expand Source: Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,259. In the last week, a total of 31 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 45 people had died.

The state health department reported an additional 1,762 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 15,262. That was out of a total of 13,453 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 13.1%. There have now been 105,932 total confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations are up in the last week. Statewide, the amount of people hospitalized is up more than 25% in the last week.

The state health department reported an additional 1,762 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 14,770. That was out of a total of 12,537 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 13.3%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 17.2% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,762 new cases daily and averaged 11,156 tests daily.

× Expand Source: Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 105,932 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (89,393 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,259 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 210 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last week.

× Expand Source: Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,259. In the last week, a total of 31 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 45 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 525. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (86), Kenosha (65), Brown (61), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

× Expand Source: Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. In total, the county has had 525 deaths. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week, or one per day.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Expand Source: Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 22 there are at least 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 134 of them are in the ICU. In total, 6.5% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,863 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

× Expand Source: Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 214 Ashland 74 Barron 425 Bayfield 89 Brown 8,023 Buffalo 128 Burnett 155 Calumet 942 Chippewa 489 Clark 347 Columbia 549 Crawford 147 Dane 9,040 Dodge 1,677 Door 264 Douglas 397 Dunn 426 Eau Claire 1,703 Florence 73 Fond du Lac 1,840 Forest 231 Grant 873 Green 458 Green Lake 215 Iowa 169 Iron 137 Jackson 115 Jefferson 1,278 Juneau 337 Kenosha 3,334 Kewaunee 428 La Crosse 2,785 Lafayette 239 Langlade 142 Lincoln 169 Manitowoc 918 Marathon 1,151 Marinette 783 Marquette 207 Menominee 58 Milwaukee 27,356 Monroe 423 Oconto 729 Oneida 366 Outagamie 3,793 Ozaukee 1,259 Pepin 56 Pierce 414 Polk 228 Portage 1,270 Price 57 Racine 4,585 Richland 95 Rock 2,327 Rusk 52 Sauk 832 Sawyer 196 Shawano 643 Sheboygan 1,501 St. Croix 859 Taylor 157 Trempealeau 580 Vernon 186 Vilas 177 Walworth 2,503 Washburn 95 Washington 2,380 Waukesha 6,838 Waupaca 942 Waushara 289 Winnebago 2,988 Wood 718 Total 105,932

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 61 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 14 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 1 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 3 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 525 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 28 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 94 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 15 St. Croix 8 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 34 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 86 Waupaca 19 Waushara 2 Winnebago 23 Wood 4 Total 1,259

You can read past daily updates here.