Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Up Sharply in the Last Week

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the state. Less than a month ago, the state had as few as 268 people hospitalized with 90 receiving intensive care. The latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows at least 528 hospitalizations and 151 in ICU. That's almost a doubling.

Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,265. In the last week, a total of 34 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 38 people had died.

The state health department reported an additional 2,392 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. In the last eight days, four daily reports have shown at least 2,000 new cases. There are currently 16,315 active cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the state. Less than a month ago, the state had as few as 268 people currently hospitalized with 90 receiving intensive care. The latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows at least 528 hospitalizations and 151 in ICU. That's almost a doubling.

The increase in hospitalizations is mostly in the eastern part of the state, including the southeast, northeast and north central regions.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state health department reported an additional 2,392 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 16,315. That was out of a total of 13,279 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 18%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 17.3% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,940 new cases daily and averaged 11,418 tests daily.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 108,324 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (90,726 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,265 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 221 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last ten days.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,265. In the last week, a total of 34 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 38 people had died.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 525. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. In total, the county has had 525 deaths. Six deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 22 there are at least 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 134 of them are in the ICU. In total, 6.5% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 219 Ashland 82 Barron 437 Bayfield 93 Brown 8,221 Buffalo 130 Burnett 165 Calumet 984 Chippewa 498 Clark 359 Columbia 558 Crawford 152 Dane 9,203 Dodge 1,728 Door 293 Douglas 405 Dunn 449 Eau Claire 1,734 Florence 78 Fond du Lac 1,892 Forest 251 Grant 894 Green 466 Green Lake 231 Iowa 174 Iron 138 Jackson 125 Jefferson 1,298 Juneau 354 Kenosha 3,387 Kewaunee 459 La Crosse 2,838 Lafayette 248 Langlade 153 Lincoln 176 Manitowoc 957 Marathon 1,193 Marinette 816 Marquette 223 Menominee 59 Milwaukee 27,672 Monroe 444 Oconto 765 Oneida 398 Outagamie 3,920 Ozaukee 1,284 Pepin 59 Pierce 419 Polk 231 Portage 1,286 Price 69 Racine 4,656 Richland 103 Rock 2,382 Rusk 55 Sauk 858 Sawyer 200 Shawano 688 Sheboygan 1,529 St. Croix 868 Taylor 163 Trempealeau 596 Vernon 193 Vilas 184 Walworth 2,525 Washburn 96 Washington 2,442 Waukesha 6,945 Waupaca 963 Waushara 304 Winnebago 3,168 Wood 739 Total 108,324

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 62 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 14 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 1 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 3 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 525 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 28 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 95 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 15 St. Croix 8 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 34 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 87 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 24 Wood 5 Total 1,265

You can read past daily updates here.