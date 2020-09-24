Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Up Sharply in the Last Week

Summary:

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the state. Less than a month ago, the state had as few as 268 people hospitalized with 90 receiving intensive care. The latest data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows at least 528 hospitalizations and 151 in ICU. That's almost a doubling.
  • Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,265. In the last week, a total of 34 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 38 people had died.
  • The state health department reported an additional 2,392 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. In the last eight days, four daily reports have shown at least 2,000 new cases. There are currently 16,315 active cases.

The increase in hospitalizations is mostly in the eastern part of the state, including the southeast, northeast and north central regions.

The state health department reported an additional 2,392 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 16,315. That was out of a total of 13,279 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 18%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 17.3% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,940 new cases daily and averaged 11,418 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 108,324 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (90,726 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,265 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 221 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last ten days.

Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,265. In the last week, a total of 34 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 38 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 525. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. In total, the county has had 525 deaths. Six deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 22 there are at least 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 134 of them are in the ICU. In total, 6.5% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

