Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 79 More People Hospitalized

by

Summary:

  • Seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,281. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 32 people had died.
  • The state health department reported a single day record 2,817 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Saturday. The state has reported over 2,000 new cases in six of the last ten days.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 79 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 for a total of 543 individuals currently hospitalized. 194 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results. In total, there have been 7,041 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin since March.

The state has reported over 2,000 new cases in six of the last ten days. There are currently 18,252 active cases in the state.

The average percent of positive cases has been 17.5% in the last week and that number continues to rise. In that same period, the state has had 2,012 new cases daily and averaged 11,721 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 113,645 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (94,094 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,281 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 230 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last two weeks.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 528. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last day. In total, the county has had 528 deaths. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 227
Ashland 99
Barron 456
Bayfield 99
Brown 8,778
Buffalo 138
Burnett 186
Calumet 1,105
Chippewa 522
Clark 384
Columbia 603
Crawford 160
Dane 9,488
Dodge 1,806
Door 314
Douglas 441
Dunn 498
Eau Claire 1,840
Florence 89
Fond du Lac 2,013
Forest 269
Grant 953
Green 485
Green Lake 261
Iowa 180
Iron 140
Jackson 145
Jefferson 1,394
Juneau 367
Kenosha 3,476
Kewaunee 516
La Crosse 2,990
Lafayette 266
Langlade 169
Lincoln 206
Manitowoc 1,043
Marathon 1,312
Marinette 884
Marquette 251
Menominee 66
Milwaukee 28,260
Monroe 494
Oconto 855
Oneida 435
Outagamie 4,252
Ozaukee 1,329
Pepin 63
Pierce 434
Polk 241
Portage 1,379
Price 88
Racine 4,805
Richland 123
Rock 2,473
Rusk 61
Sauk 885
Sawyer 206
Shawano 791
Sheboygan 1,568
St. Croix 902
Taylor 174
Trempealeau 623
Vernon 215
Vilas 201
Walworth 2,578
Washburn 101
Washington 2,534
Waukesha 7,254
Waupaca 1,011
Waushara 331
Winnebago 3,568
Wood 792
Total 113,645

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 62
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 3
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 16
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 13
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 3
Marathon 14
Marinette 8
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 528
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 29
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 4
Price 0
Racine 95
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 16
St. Croix 8
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 87
Waupaca 20
Waushara 2
Winnebago 26
Wood 5
Total 1,281

You can read past daily updates here.

