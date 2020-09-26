Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 79 More People Hospitalized

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,281. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 32 people had died.

The state health department reported a single day record 2,817 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Saturday. The state has reported over 2,000 new cases in six of the last ten days.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 79 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 for a total of 543 individuals currently hospitalized. 194 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results. In total, there have been 7,041 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin since March.

The state health department reported a single day record 2,817 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Saturday. That was out of a total of 12,584 tests processed for a percent positive of 22.4%, also a single day record.

The state has reported over 2,000 new cases in six of the last ten days. There are currently 18,252 active cases in the state.

The average percent of positive cases has been 17.5% in the last week and that number continues to rise. In that same period, the state has had 2,012 new cases daily and averaged 11,721 tests daily.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 113,645 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (94,094 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,281 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 230 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last two weeks.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,281. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 32 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 528. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last day. In total, the county has had 528 deaths. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 79 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 for a total of 543 individuals currently hospitalized. 194 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results. In total, there have been 7,041 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin since March.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 227 Ashland 99 Barron 456 Bayfield 99 Brown 8,778 Buffalo 138 Burnett 186 Calumet 1,105 Chippewa 522 Clark 384 Columbia 603 Crawford 160 Dane 9,488 Dodge 1,806 Door 314 Douglas 441 Dunn 498 Eau Claire 1,840 Florence 89 Fond du Lac 2,013 Forest 269 Grant 953 Green 485 Green Lake 261 Iowa 180 Iron 140 Jackson 145 Jefferson 1,394 Juneau 367 Kenosha 3,476 Kewaunee 516 La Crosse 2,990 Lafayette 266 Langlade 169 Lincoln 206 Manitowoc 1,043 Marathon 1,312 Marinette 884 Marquette 251 Menominee 66 Milwaukee 28,260 Monroe 494 Oconto 855 Oneida 435 Outagamie 4,252 Ozaukee 1,329 Pepin 63 Pierce 434 Polk 241 Portage 1,379 Price 88 Racine 4,805 Richland 123 Rock 2,473 Rusk 61 Sauk 885 Sawyer 206 Shawano 791 Sheboygan 1,568 St. Croix 902 Taylor 174 Trempealeau 623 Vernon 215 Vilas 201 Walworth 2,578 Washburn 101 Washington 2,534 Waukesha 7,254 Waupaca 1,011 Waushara 331 Winnebago 3,568 Wood 792 Total 113,645

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 62 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 3 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 16 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 3 Marathon 14 Marinette 8 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 528 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 29 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 95 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 16 St. Croix 8 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 87 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 26 Wood 5 Total 1,281

You can read past daily updates here.