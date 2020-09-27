Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Fourth Straight Day with Over 2,000 New Cases

Summary:

  • No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 1,281. In the last week, a total of 39 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 32 people had died.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 54 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 n the state. There are currently 574 individuals hospitalized and 161 of them are in intensive care. An additional 211 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The state health department reports 2,217 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Sunday. That was out of a total of 8,023 tests processed for a percent positive of 27.6%, which is the highest single day percent positive rate we've seen.

The state has reported over 2,000 new cases in seven of the last 11 days. There are currently 19,050 active cases in the state.

The average percent of positive cases has been 18.5% in the last week and that number continues to rise. In that same period, the state has had 2,091 new cases daily and averaged 11,679 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 115,862 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (95,513 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,281 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 239 new cases per day. This number has more than doubled in two weeks. From Sept. 7-13, the county averaged 108 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 528. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 251
Ashland 103
Barron 466
Bayfield 100
Brown 8,897
Buffalo 139
Burnett 190
Calumet 1,144
Chippewa 546
Clark 397
Columbia 622
Crawford 164
Dane 9,607
Dodge 1,837
Door 329
Douglas 455
Dunn 527
Eau Claire 1,887
Florence 91
Fond du Lac 2,045
Forest 272
Grant 1,003
Green 515
Green Lake 277
Iowa 183
Iron 142
Jackson 150
Jefferson 1,418
Juneau 379
Kenosha 3,511
Kewaunee 536
La Crosse 3,047
Lafayette 283
Langlade 186
Lincoln 211
Manitowoc 1,070
Marathon 1,380
Marinette 922
Marquette 264
Menominee 71
Milwaukee 28,535
Monroe 527
Oconto 878
Oneida 443
Outagamie 4,373
Ozaukee 1,353
Pepin 67
Pierce 438
Polk 244
Portage 1,415
Price 107
Racine 4,857
Richland 134
Rock 2,540
Rusk 61
Sauk 902
Sawyer 211
Shawano 864
Sheboygan 1,578
St. Croix 914
Taylor 184
Trempealeau 630
Vernon 228
Vilas 212
Walworth 2,584
Washburn 102
Washington 2,604
Waukesha 7,362
Waupaca 1,043
Waushara 348
Winnebago 3,681
Wood 826
Total 115,862

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 62
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 3
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 16
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 13
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 3
Marathon 14
Marinette 8
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 528
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 29
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 4
Price 0
Racine 95
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 16
St. Croix 8
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 87
Waupaca 20
Waushara 2
Winnebago 26
Wood 5
Total 1,281

You can read past daily updates here.

