Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Fourth Straight Day with Over 2,000 New Cases

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 1,281. In the last week, a total of 39 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 32 people had died.

No new deaths were reported, so the death toll remains 1,281.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 54 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 n the state. There are currently 574 individuals hospitalized and 161 of them are in intensive care. An additional 211 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The state health department reports 2,217 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Sunday. That was out of a total of 8,023 tests processed for a percent positive of 27.6%, which is the highest single day percent positive rate we've seen.

The state has reported over 2,000 new cases in seven of the last 11 days. There are currently 19,050 active cases in the state.

The average percent of positive cases has been 18.5% in the last week and that number continues to rise. In that same period, the state has had 2,091 new cases daily and averaged 11,679 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 115,862 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (95,513 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,281 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 239 new cases per day. This number has more than doubled in two weeks. From Sept. 7-13, the county averaged 108 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 528. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 251 Ashland 103 Barron 466 Bayfield 100 Brown 8,897 Buffalo 139 Burnett 190 Calumet 1,144 Chippewa 546 Clark 397 Columbia 622 Crawford 164 Dane 9,607 Dodge 1,837 Door 329 Douglas 455 Dunn 527 Eau Claire 1,887 Florence 91 Fond du Lac 2,045 Forest 272 Grant 1,003 Green 515 Green Lake 277 Iowa 183 Iron 142 Jackson 150 Jefferson 1,418 Juneau 379 Kenosha 3,511 Kewaunee 536 La Crosse 3,047 Lafayette 283 Langlade 186 Lincoln 211 Manitowoc 1,070 Marathon 1,380 Marinette 922 Marquette 264 Menominee 71 Milwaukee 28,535 Monroe 527 Oconto 878 Oneida 443 Outagamie 4,373 Ozaukee 1,353 Pepin 67 Pierce 438 Polk 244 Portage 1,415 Price 107 Racine 4,857 Richland 134 Rock 2,540 Rusk 61 Sauk 902 Sawyer 211 Shawano 864 Sheboygan 1,578 St. Croix 914 Taylor 184 Trempealeau 630 Vernon 228 Vilas 212 Walworth 2,584 Washburn 102 Washington 2,604 Waukesha 7,362 Waupaca 1,043 Waushara 348 Winnebago 3,681 Wood 826 Total 115,862

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 62 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 3 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 16 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 3 Marathon 14 Marinette 8 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 528 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 29 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 95 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 16 St. Croix 8 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 87 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 26 Wood 5 Total 1,281

You can read past daily updates here.