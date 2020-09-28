Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hotspots Emerging in Green Bay and Fox Valley

Summary:

As the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, focus is starting to shift away from Dane and Milwaukee and toward hotspots in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

Brown County has seen an 18.8% increase in new cases in the last week and is averaging more than 200 new cases per day in the last week. As recently as a month ago, the county had about 50 new cases per day. Brown County has the highest case rate per 100,000 people with 3,451, suggesting about 3.4% of residents have had a positive test result for COVID-19.

Although smaller in population, both Outagamie and Winnebago counties are also seeing a high level of spread. Outagamie County is up 28.5% in the last week from 3,583 total cases on Sept. 21 to 4,604 today. Outagamie County currently ranks eighth in overall case rate among the state's 72 counties with 2,504 cases per 100,000 people.

Winnebago County is up 35% in the last week from 2,822 on Sept. 21 to 3,809 today. Winnebago County ranks thirteenth in overall case rate among the state's 72 counties with 2,249 cases per 100,000 people.

According to local health officials in northeastern Wisconsin, recent outbreaks have largely been driven by large gatherings like weddings, as well as lower levels of mask wearing.

Particularly concerning about the outbreaks in northeastern Wisconsin is the corresponding steep increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and the pressure this could put on the health care system. The Fox Valley region has generally had between 10-20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients since May. But beginning in early September, that number rose quickly and there are now over 100 individuals hospitalized with the possibility of a bed shortage looming.

The common narrative is that college aged kids returning to campuses in late August has fueled most of the new cases across the state. Although the surge among young people is clear, the curve is noticeably steeper across the board.

Wisconsin is among the 22 states with case rates going up substantially in the last week, according to the New York Times.

Wisconsin is also among the top ten states in total cases among college students with 5,379 cases at 27 schools. On Sept. 1, as college campuses were just starting instruction, the state had 76,584 total cases. Since then, the state has added a total of 41,004 new cases.

Daily Statewide COVID-19 Update

The state health department reports 1,726 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Monday. That was out of a total of 7,885 tests processed for a percent positive of 21.9%.

There are currently 19,560 active cases in the state.

The average percent of positive cases has been 19% in the last week and that number continues to rise. In that same period, the state has had 2,156 new cases daily and averaged 11,834 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 117,588 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (96,727 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,283 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 246 new cases per day.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,283. In the last week, a total of 39 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 34 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 529. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 47 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 571 individuals hospitalized and 166 of them are in intensive care. An additional 210 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 253
Ashland 110
Barron 478
Bayfield 105
Brown 8,985
Buffalo 140
Burnett 194
Calumet 1,183
Chippewa 555
Clark 402
Columbia 645
Crawford 168
Dane 9,763
Dodge 1,884
Door 340
Douglas 489
Dunn 556
Eau Claire 1,940
Florence 94
Fond du Lac 2,121
Forest 274
Grant 1,016
Green 526
Green Lake 286
Iowa 186
Iron 142
Jackson 150
Jefferson 1,430
Juneau 382
Kenosha 3,522
Kewaunee 540
La Crosse 3,055
Lafayette 289
Langlade 198
Lincoln 229
Manitowoc 1,105
Marathon 1,434
Marinette 944
Marquette 271
Menominee 74
Milwaukee 28,692
Monroe 540
Oconto 881
Oneida 449
Outagamie 4,604
Ozaukee 1,355
Pepin 67
Pierce 442
Polk 248
Portage 1,464
Price 110
Racine 4,908
Richland 134
Rock 2,573
Rusk 62
Sauk 907
Sawyer 214
Shawano 922
Sheboygan 1,594
St. Croix 934
Taylor 191
Trempealeau 634
Vernon 234
Vilas 217
Walworth 2,584
Washburn 107
Washington 2,604
Waukesha 7,398
Waupaca 1,065
Waushara 358
Winnebago 3,809
Wood 829
Total 117,588

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 5
Bayfield 1
Brown 62
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 3
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 16
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 13
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 3
Marathon 14
Marinette 8
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 529
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 29
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 4
Price 0
Racine 95
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 16
St. Croix 8
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 87
Waupaca 20
Waushara 2
Winnebago 26
Wood 5
Total 1,283

You can read past daily updates here.

