Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hotspots Emerging in Green Bay and Fox Valley

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,283. In the last week, a total of 39 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 34 people had died.

The state health department reports an additional 1,726 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday out of 7,885 tests processed.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 47 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 571 individuals hospitalized and 166 of them are in intensive care. An additional 210 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

As the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, focus is starting to shift away from Dane and Milwaukee and toward hotspots in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

Brown County has seen an 18.8% increase in new cases in the last week and is averaging more than 200 new cases per day in the last week. As recently as a month ago, the county had about 50 new cases per day. Brown County has the highest case rate per 100,000 people with 3,451, suggesting about 3.4% of residents have had a positive test result for COVID-19.

Although smaller in population, both Outagamie and Winnebago counties are also seeing a high level of spread. Outagamie County is up 28.5% in the last week from 3,583 total cases on Sept. 21 to 4,604 today. Outagamie County currently ranks eighth in overall case rate among the state's 72 counties with 2,504 cases per 100,000 people.

Winnebago County is up 35% in the last week from 2,822 on Sept. 21 to 3,809 today. Winnebago County ranks thirteenth in overall case rate among the state's 72 counties with 2,249 cases per 100,000 people.

According to local health officials in northeastern Wisconsin, recent outbreaks have largely been driven by large gatherings like weddings, as well as lower levels of mask wearing.

Particularly concerning about the outbreaks in northeastern Wisconsin is the corresponding steep increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and the pressure this could put on the health care system. The Fox Valley region has generally had between 10-20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients since May. But beginning in early September, that number rose quickly and there are now over 100 individuals hospitalized with the possibility of a bed shortage looming.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The common narrative is that college aged kids returning to campuses in late August has fueled most of the new cases across the state. Although the surge among young people is clear, the curve is noticeably steeper across the board.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Wisconsin is among the 22 states with case rates going up substantially in the last week, according to the New York Times.

Wisconsin is also among the top ten states in total cases among college students with 5,379 cases at 27 schools. On Sept. 1, as college campuses were just starting instruction, the state had 76,584 total cases. Since then, the state has added a total of 41,004 new cases.

Daily Statewide COVID-19 Update

The state health department reports 1,726 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Monday. That was out of a total of 7,885 tests processed for a percent positive of 21.9%.

There are currently 19,560 active cases in the state.

The average percent of positive cases has been 19% in the last week and that number continues to rise. In that same period, the state has had 2,156 new cases daily and averaged 11,834 tests daily.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 117,588 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (96,727 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,283 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 246 new cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,283. In the last week, a total of 39 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 34 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 529. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 47 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 571 individuals hospitalized and 166 of them are in intensive care. An additional 210 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 253 Ashland 110 Barron 478 Bayfield 105 Brown 8,985 Buffalo 140 Burnett 194 Calumet 1,183 Chippewa 555 Clark 402 Columbia 645 Crawford 168 Dane 9,763 Dodge 1,884 Door 340 Douglas 489 Dunn 556 Eau Claire 1,940 Florence 94 Fond du Lac 2,121 Forest 274 Grant 1,016 Green 526 Green Lake 286 Iowa 186 Iron 142 Jackson 150 Jefferson 1,430 Juneau 382 Kenosha 3,522 Kewaunee 540 La Crosse 3,055 Lafayette 289 Langlade 198 Lincoln 229 Manitowoc 1,105 Marathon 1,434 Marinette 944 Marquette 271 Menominee 74 Milwaukee 28,692 Monroe 540 Oconto 881 Oneida 449 Outagamie 4,604 Ozaukee 1,355 Pepin 67 Pierce 442 Polk 248 Portage 1,464 Price 110 Racine 4,908 Richland 134 Rock 2,573 Rusk 62 Sauk 907 Sawyer 214 Shawano 922 Sheboygan 1,594 St. Croix 934 Taylor 191 Trempealeau 634 Vernon 234 Vilas 217 Walworth 2,584 Washburn 107 Washington 2,604 Waukesha 7,398 Waupaca 1,065 Waushara 358 Winnebago 3,809 Wood 829 Total 117,588

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 5 Bayfield 1 Brown 62 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 3 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 16 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 3 Marathon 14 Marinette 8 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 529 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 29 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 95 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 16 St. Croix 8 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 87 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 26 Wood 5 Total 1,283

You can read past daily updates here.