Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: "We Are in a Crisis"

Summary:

  • 17 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,300. It's the highest single day death toll since late May. In the last week, a total of 49 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 31 people had died.
  • The state health department reports an additional 2,367 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday out of 10,764 tests processed.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 67 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 640 individuals hospitalized and 173 of them are in intensive care. An additional 162 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,367 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday. That was out of a total of 10,764 tests processed for a percent positive of 22%.

State health officials and Gov. Tony Evers on a press briefing Tuesday afternoon explained the severity of the pandemic in Wisconsin. Gov Evers said, "We are nine months into this pandemic, and right now it's not slowing down. It's picking up speed. We've got to put the brakes on this pandemic."

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS' chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, said, "We are in a crisis."

In response to a question about the high number of deaths reported today, Dr. Westergaard said, "If we do nothing differently, there's a high likelihood that this is going to get much worse before it gets better."

There are currently 20,252 active cases in the state.

The average percent of positive cases has been 20.2% in the last week and that number continues to rise. In that same period, the state has had 2,255 new cases daily and averaged 11,581 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 119,955 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (98,358 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,300 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 246 new cases per day.

17 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,300. It's the highest single day death toll since late May. In the last week, a total of 49 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 31 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 529. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (89), Kenosha (67), Brown (63), Dane (42), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported today. Four deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 67 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 640 individuals hospitalized and 173 of them are in intensive care. An additional 162 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

When asked about the state's readiness in terms of using alternate care facilities for surge care such as the one that is set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said they can be ready to accept patients within 5-7 days of being alerted by a hospital that it's needed.

"We are closer to needing it than we ever have been," Palm said.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,159 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 255
Ashland 122
Barron 482
Bayfield 113
Brown 9,223
Buffalo 141
Burnett 199
Calumet 1,236
Chippewa 567
Clark 407
Columbia 657
Crawford 173
Dane 9,857
Dodge 1,931
Door 354
Douglas 493
Dunn 593
Eau Claire 1,969
Florence 96
Fond du Lac 2,171
Forest 289
Grant 1,030
Green 536
Green Lake 296
Iowa 187
Iron 143
Jackson 152
Jefferson 1,486
Juneau 388
Kenosha 3,549
Kewaunee 585
La Crosse 3,095
Lafayette 299
Langlade 198
Lincoln 234
Manitowoc 1,170
Marathon 1,458
Marinette 976
Marquette 281
Menominee 81
Milwaukee 28,934
Monroe 549
Oconto 916
Oneida 461
Outagamie 4,760
Ozaukee 1,385
Pepin 67
Pierce 448
Polk 250
Portage 1,481
Price 118
Racine 4,947
Richland 141
Rock 2,601
Rusk 64
Sauk 928
Sawyer 219
Shawano 968
Sheboygan 1,710
St. Croix 947
Taylor 194
Trempealeau 656
Vernon 238
Vilas 227
Walworth 2,618
Washburn 113
Washington 2,662
Waukesha 7,529
Waupaca 1,092
Waushara 372
Winnebago 4,057
Wood 831
Total 119,955

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 5
Bayfield 1
Brown 63
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 4
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 42
Dodge 17
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 14
Forest 6
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 67
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 3
Marathon 14
Marinette 8
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 529
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 29
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 6
Price 0
Racine 95
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 16
St. Croix 8
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 89
Waupaca 20
Waushara 2
Winnebago 27
Wood 5
Total 1,300

You can read past daily updates here.

