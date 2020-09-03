Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Testing Continues to Fall

Summary:

  • An alarming trend continues across the state as fewer people are seeking. Both state and local health officials in Milwaukee reiterated today that we have testing capacity and that people with symptoms and those who may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should seek a test.
  • Four new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,146. In the last week, a total of 35 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 44 people had died.
  • 727 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 77,856. The seven-day average is currently 674.
  • There are currently at least 287 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU.

In late July and early August, the state was testing an average of about 13,000-14,000 people per day. That number is down to 8,000 tests per day. Similarly, the county was averaging about 3,500 tests per day in late July and are now averaging about 2,200 cases per day.

Widespread testing is an important part of understanding where the virus is so it's important to seek a test if you may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 727 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,393. In total, there have been 77,856 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 674 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (69,299 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,146 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 101 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 128 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 494. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (75), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of just more than one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 1 there are at least 287 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU (31.7% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 9,178 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,000 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,621 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 124
Ashland: 35
Barron: 381
Bayfield: 47
Brown: 5,550
Buffalo: 77
Burnett: 44
Calumet: 532
Chippewa: 364
Clark: 248
Columbia: 369
Crawford: 111
Dane: 5,639
Dodge: 1,209
Door: 138
Douglas: 264
Dunn: 183
Eau Claire: 860
Florence: 28
Fond du Lac: 1,201
Forest: 83
Grant: 436
Green: 272
Green Lake: 95
Iowa: 123
Iron: 128
Jackson: 77
Jefferson: 946
Juneau: 245
Kenosha: 3,013
Kewaunee: 196
La Crosse: 1,239
Lafayette: 185
Langlade: 84
Lincoln: 85
Manitowoc: 551
Marathon: 791
Marinette: 620
Marquette: 93
Menominee: 29
Milwaukee: 24,380
Monroe: 292
Oconto: 439
Oneida: 219
Outagamie: 2,014
Ozaukee: 941
Pepin: 48
Pierce: 295
Polk: 179
Portage: 667
Price: 35
Racine: 4,063
Richland: 5156
Rock: 1,735
Rusk: 24
Sauk: 660
Sawyer: 163
Shawano: 289
Sheboygan: 1,103
St. Croix: 657
Taylor: 116
Trempealeau: 431
Vernon: 107
Vilas: 120
Walworth: 1,732
Washburn: 70
Washington: 1,688
Waukesha: 5,680
Waupaca: 704
Waushara: 168
Winnebago: 1,597
Wood: 489
Total: 77,856

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 3
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 58
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 2
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 40
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 6
Fond du Lac: 10
Forest: 4
Grant: 18
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 7
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 65
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 2
Langlade: 2
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 2
Marathon: 14
Marinette: 6
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 494
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 2
Outagamie: 21
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 6
Polk: 2
Portage: 1
Racine: 91
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 9
St. Croix: 7
Taylor: 3
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 32
Washington: 29
Waukesha: 75
Waupaca: 18
Waushara: 2
Winnebago: 21
Wood: 3
Total: 1,146

You can read past daily updates here.

