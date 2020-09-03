Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Testing Continues to Fall

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

An alarming trend continues across the state as fewer people are seeking. Both state and local health officials in Milwaukee reiterated today that we have testing capacity and that people with symptoms and those who may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should seek a test.

Four new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,146. In the last week, a total of 35 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 44 people had died.

727 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 77,856. The seven-day average is currently 674.

There are currently at least 287 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU.

In late July and early August, the state was testing an average of about 13,000-14,000 people per day. That number is down to 8,000 tests per day. Similarly, the county was averaging about 3,500 tests per day in late July and are now averaging about 2,200 cases per day.

Widespread testing is an important part of understanding where the virus is so it's important to seek a test if you may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 727 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,393. In total, there have been 77,856 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 674 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (69,299 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,146 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 101 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 128 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 494. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (75), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of just more than one per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 1 there are at least 287 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU (31.7% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 9,178 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,000 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,621 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 124 Ashland: 35 Barron: 381 Bayfield: 47 Brown: 5,550 Buffalo: 77 Burnett: 44 Calumet: 532 Chippewa: 364 Clark: 248 Columbia: 369 Crawford: 111 Dane: 5,639 Dodge: 1,209 Door: 138 Douglas: 264 Dunn: 183 Eau Claire: 860 Florence: 28 Fond du Lac: 1,201 Forest: 83 Grant: 436 Green: 272 Green Lake: 95 Iowa: 123 Iron: 128 Jackson: 77 Jefferson: 946 Juneau: 245 Kenosha: 3,013 Kewaunee: 196 La Crosse: 1,239 Lafayette: 185 Langlade: 84 Lincoln: 85 Manitowoc: 551 Marathon: 791 Marinette: 620 Marquette: 93 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,380 Monroe: 292 Oconto: 439 Oneida: 219 Outagamie: 2,014 Ozaukee: 941 Pepin: 48 Pierce: 295 Polk: 179 Portage: 667 Price: 35 Racine: 4,063 Richland: 5156 Rock: 1,735 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 660 Sawyer: 163 Shawano: 289 Sheboygan: 1,103 St. Croix: 657 Taylor: 116 Trempealeau: 431 Vernon: 107 Vilas: 120 Walworth: 1,732 Washburn: 70 Washington: 1,688 Waukesha: 5,680 Waupaca: 704 Waushara: 168 Winnebago: 1,597 Wood: 489 Total: 77,856 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 10 Forest: 4 Grant: 18 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 7 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 65 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 2 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 494 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 21 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 6 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 91 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 32 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 75 Waupaca: 18 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 3 Total: 1,146

