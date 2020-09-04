Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Reporting Fix Causes Record New Case Count

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services tweeted this afternoon: “The negative and positive case numbers look higher today due to problems with the laboratory test reporting that have now been fixed. Remember to look at 7 day trends to get the full picture of how the state is doing.”

Seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,153. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 45 people had died.

1,498 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 79,354. The seven-day average is currently 768.

There are currently at least 302 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 116 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 1,498 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The previous high was 1,165 on Aug. 8. However, the state health department clarified in a tweet that laboratory reporting fix caused the abnormally high report today.

That being said, we will be paying particular attention in the next several weeks to case counts in counties with large universities as students are back on campus.

The number of active cases in the state to 7,954. In total, there have been 79,354 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 768 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (70,229 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,153 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 109 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 127 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 496. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (77), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eleven deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 3 there are at least 302 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 116 of them are in the ICU (38.4% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.6% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 11,702 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,400 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,080 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 134 Ashland: 37 Barron: 382 Bayfield: 50 Brown: 5,689 Buffalo: 84 Burnett: 45 Calumet: 554 Chippewa: 371 Clark: 257 Columbia: 372 Crawford: 113 Dane: 5,799 Dodge: 1,233 Door: 143 Douglas: 270 Dunn: 187 Eau Claire: 882 Florence: 32 Fond du Lac: 1,225 Forest: 94 Grant: 443 Green: 278 Green Lake: 101 Iowa: 123 Iron: 130 Jackson: 77 Jefferson: 963 Juneau: 248 Kenosha: 3,024 Kewaunee: 202 La Crosse: 1,286 Lafayette: 186 Langlade: 84 Lincoln: 87 Manitowoc: 570 Marathon: 804 Marinette: 627 Marquette: 100 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,601 Monroe: 298 Oconto: 455 Oneida: 222 Outagamie: 2,137 Ozaukee: 974 Pepin: 48 Pierce: 296 Polk: 179 Portage: 686 Price: 36 Racine: 4,129 Richland: 56 Rock: 1,763 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 673 Sawyer: 165 Shawano: 307 Sheboygan: 1,141 St. Croix: 665 Taylor: 117 Trempealeau: 437 Vernon: 115 Vilas: 124 Walworth: 1,765 Washburn: 71 Washington: 1,737 Waukesha: 5,754 Waupaca: 734 Waushara: 179 Winnebago: 1,645 Wood: 506 Total: 79,354 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 10 Forest: 4 Grant: 18 Green: 2 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 7 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 65 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 2 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 496 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 21 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 6 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 91 Richland: 4 Rock: 27 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 32 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 77 Waupaca: 18 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 3 Total: 1,153

