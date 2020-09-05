Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 946 New Cases, 15 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Fifteen new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,168. In the last week, a total of 49 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 38 people had died.

946 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 80,300. The seven-day average is currently 786.

There are currently at least 275 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 95 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 946 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state to 7,961. In total, there have been 80,300 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 786 new cases per day.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (71,153 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,168 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 104 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 119 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 502. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (78), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of almost two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 5 there are at least 275 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 95 of them are in the ICU (34.6% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.5% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 8,021 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,300 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,080 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 139 Ashland: 37 Barron: 385 Bayfield: 52 Brown: 5,787 Buffalo: 89 Burnett: 48 Calumet: 574 Chippewa: 376 Clark: 257 Columbia: 377 Crawford: 118 Dane: 5,961 Dodge: 1,249 Door: 144 Douglas: 280 Dunn: 189 Eau Claire: 905 Florence: 30 Fond du Lac: 1,241 Forest: 103 Grant: 461 Green: 282 Green Lake: 104 Iowa: 123 Iron: 130 Jackson: 77 Jefferson: 979 Juneau: 248 Kenosha: 3,039 Kewaunee: 205 La Crosse: 1,312 Lafayette: 186 Langlade: 84 Lincoln: 88 Manitowoc: 590 Marathon: 810 Marinette: 631 Marquette: 101 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,706 Monroe: 302 Oconto: 471 Oneida: 222 Outagamie: 2,209 Ozaukee: 988 Pepin: 48 Pierce: 302 Polk: 183 Portage: 699 Price: 36 Racine: 4,147 Richland: 61 Rock: 1,786 Rusk: 29 Sauk: 675 Sawyer: 165 Shawano: 308 Sheboygan: 1,153 St. Croix: 670 Taylor: 119 Trempealeau: 441 Vernon: 115 Vilas: 124 Walworth: 1,790 Washburn: 71 Washington: 1,762 Waukesha: 5,788 Waupaca: 750 Waushara: 181 Winnebago: 1,663 Wood: 516 Total: 80,300 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 6 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 12 Forest: 4 Grant: 18 Green: 2 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 7 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 65 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 2 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 502 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 1 Outagamie: 21 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 6 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 91 Richland: 4 Rock: 28 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 32 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 78 Waupaca: 19 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 3 Total: 1,168

