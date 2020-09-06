Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 893 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

  • No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours so the death toll remains 1,168. In the last week, a total of 46 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.
  • 893 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 81,193. The seven-day average is currently 837.
  • There are currently at least 286 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 893 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state to 8,101. In total, there have been 81,193 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 837 new cases per day.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (71,906 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,168 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 108 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 119 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 502. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (78), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of almost two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 6 there are at least 286 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU (33.6% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.5% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 5,509 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,300 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,080 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 146
Ashland: 37
Barron: 388
Bayfield: 55
Brown: 5,845
Buffalo: 89
Burnett: 52
Calumet: 587
Chippewa: 378
Clark: 259
Columbia: 37785
Crawford: 120
Dane: 6,118
Dodge: 1,254
Door: 147
Douglas: 285
Dunn: 195
Eau Claire: 941
Florence: 29
Fond du Lac: 1,277
Forest: 105
Grant: 474
Green: 290
Green Lake: 108
Iowa: 123
Iron: 131
Jackson: 77
Jefferson: 990
Juneau: 249
Kenosha: 3,052
Kewaunee: 207
La Crosse: 1,326
Lafayette: 187
Langlade: 87
Lincoln: 89
Manitowoc: 606
Marathon: 820
Marinette: 633
Marquette: 107
Menominee: 29
Milwaukee: 24,799
Monroe: 303
Oconto: 480
Oneida: 229
Outagamie: 2,264
Ozaukee: 1,001
Pepin: 48
Pierce: 310
Polk: 183
Portage: 735
Price: 36
Racine: 4,154
Richland: 61
Rock: 1,822
Rusk: 30
Sauk: 678
Sawyer: 166
Shawano: 317
Sheboygan: 1,167
St. Croix: 675
Taylor: 121
Trempealeau: 442
Vernon: 117
Vilas: 128
Walworth: 1,810
Washburn: 76
Washington: 1,775
Waukesha: 5,819
Waupaca: 762
Waushara: 188
Winnebago: 1,695
Wood: 525
Total: 81,193

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 3
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 58
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 2
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 40
Dodge: 6
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 6
Fond du Lac: 12
Forest: 4
Grant: 18
Green: 2
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 7
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 65
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 2
Langlade: 2
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 2
Marathon: 14
Marinette: 7
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 502
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 3
Oneida: 1
Outagamie: 21
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 6
Polk: 2
Portage: 1
Racine: 91
Richland: 4
Rock: 28
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 9
St. Croix: 7
Taylor: 3
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 32
Washington: 29
Waukesha: 78
Waupaca: 19
Waushara: 2
Winnebago: 21
Wood: 3
Total: 1,168

You can read past daily updates here.

