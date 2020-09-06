Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 893 New Cases, No Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours so the death toll remains 1,168. In the last week, a total of 46 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

893 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 81,193. The seven-day average is currently 837.

There are currently at least 286 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 893 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state to 8,101. In total, there have been 81,193 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 837 new cases per day.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (71,906 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,168 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 108 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 119 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours so the death toll remains 1,168. In the last week, a total of 46 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 502. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (78), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of almost two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 6 there are at least 286 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU (33.6% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.5% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 5,509 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,300 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,080 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 146 Ashland: 37 Barron: 388 Bayfield: 55 Brown: 5,845 Buffalo: 89 Burnett: 52 Calumet: 587 Chippewa: 378 Clark: 259 Columbia: 37785 Crawford: 120 Dane: 6,118 Dodge: 1,254 Door: 147 Douglas: 285 Dunn: 195 Eau Claire: 941 Florence: 29 Fond du Lac: 1,277 Forest: 105 Grant: 474 Green: 290 Green Lake: 108 Iowa: 123 Iron: 131 Jackson: 77 Jefferson: 990 Juneau: 249 Kenosha: 3,052 Kewaunee: 207 La Crosse: 1,326 Lafayette: 187 Langlade: 87 Lincoln: 89 Manitowoc: 606 Marathon: 820 Marinette: 633 Marquette: 107 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,799 Monroe: 303 Oconto: 480 Oneida: 229 Outagamie: 2,264 Ozaukee: 1,001 Pepin: 48 Pierce: 310 Polk: 183 Portage: 735 Price: 36 Racine: 4,154 Richland: 61 Rock: 1,822 Rusk: 30 Sauk: 678 Sawyer: 166 Shawano: 317 Sheboygan: 1,167 St. Croix: 675 Taylor: 121 Trempealeau: 442 Vernon: 117 Vilas: 128 Walworth: 1,810 Washburn: 76 Washington: 1,775 Waukesha: 5,819 Waupaca: 762 Waushara: 188 Winnebago: 1,695 Wood: 525 Total: 81,193 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 6 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 12 Forest: 4 Grant: 18 Green: 2 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 7 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 65 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 2 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 502 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 1 Outagamie: 21 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 6 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 91 Richland: 4 Rock: 28 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 32 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 78 Waupaca: 19 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 3 Total: 1,168

You can read past daily updates here.