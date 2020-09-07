Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sees 567 New Cases

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • For the first time, Dane County has reported more new cases in a seven day period than Milwaukee County. Dane County had averaged 30-50 new cases a day through August but has seen an uptick in the last five days. Milwaukee County, on the other hand, saw as many as 300 new cases per day in late July and has slowly declined since then.
  • No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours, so the death toll remains 1,168. In the last week, a total of 46 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.
  • 567 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 81,760. The seven-day average is currently 880 and climbing rapidly.
  • There are currently at least 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 567 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state to 8,096. In total, there have been 81,760 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 880 new cases per day and that number is climbing rapidly.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (72,478 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,168 cases, the patient is deceased.

For the first time, Dane County has reported more new cases in a seven day period than Milwaukee County. Dane County had averaged 30-50 new cases a day through August but has seen an uptick in the last five days. Milwaukee County, on the other hand, saw as many as 300 new cases per day in late July and has slowly declined since then.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 111 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 114 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours, so the death toll remains 1,168. In the last week, a total of 46 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 502. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (78), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of almost two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 6 there are at least 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU (31.5% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.5% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 5,466 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,600 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,080 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 149
Ashland: 37
Barron: 392
Bayfield: 56
Brown: 5,885
Buffalo: 93
Burnett: 54
Calumet: 602
Chippewa: 382
Clark: 260
Columbia: 390
Crawford: 120
Dane: 6,208
Dodge: 1,260
Door: 151
Douglas: 288
Dunn: 200
Eau Claire: 977
Florence: 31
Fond du Lac: 1,282
Forest: 107
Grant: 480
Green: 304
Green Lake: 111
Iowa: 123
Iron: 131
Jackson: 78
Jefferson: 996
Juneau: 250
Kenosha: 3,056
Kewaunee: 210
La Crosse: 1,337
Lafayette: 188
Langlade: 88
Lincoln: 90
Manitowoc: 616
Marathon: 827
Marinette: 641
Marquette: 110
Menominee: 29
Milwaukee: 24,853
Monroe: 303
Oconto: 490
Oneida: 230
Outagamie: 2,301
Ozaukee: 1,000
Pepin: 48
Pierce: 310
Polk: 187
Portage: 754
Price: 36
Racine: 4,158
Richland: 61
Rock: 1,839
Rusk: 31
Sauk: 679
Sawyer: 166
Shawano: 324
Sheboygan: 1,170
St. Croix: 677
Taylor: 126
Trempealeau: 441
Vernon: 117
Vilas: 128
Walworth: 1,832
Washburn: 77
Washington: 1,776
Waukesha: 5,843
Waupaca: 773
Waushara: 196
Winnebago: 1,715
Wood: 530
Total: 81,760

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 3
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 58
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 2
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 40
Dodge: 6
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 6
Fond du Lac: 12
Forest: 4
Grant: 18
Green: 2
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 7
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 65
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 2
Langlade: 2
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 2
Marathon: 14
Marinette: 7
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 502
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 3
Oneida: 1
Outagamie: 21
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 6
Polk: 2
Portage: 1
Racine: 91
Richland: 4
Rock: 28
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 9
St. Croix: 7
Taylor: 3
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 32
Washington: 29
Waukesha: 78
Waupaca: 19
Waushara: 2
Winnebago: 21
Wood: 3
Total: 1,168

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE