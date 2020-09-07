Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sees 567 New Cases

(click here to zoom in)

For the first time, Dane County has reported more new cases in a seven day period than Milwaukee County. Dane County had averaged 30-50 new cases a day through August but has seen an uptick in the last five days. Milwaukee County, on the other hand, saw as many as 300 new cases per day in late July and has slowly declined since then.

No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours, so the death toll remains 1,168. In the last week, a total of 46 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

567 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 81,760. The seven-day average is currently 880 and climbing rapidly.

There are currently at least 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 567 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state to 8,096. In total, there have been 81,760 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 880 new cases per day and that number is climbing rapidly.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (72,478 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,168 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 111 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 114 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 502. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (78), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of almost two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 6 there are at least 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU (31.5% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.5% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 5,466 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,600 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,080 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 149 Ashland: 37 Barron: 392 Bayfield: 56 Brown: 5,885 Buffalo: 93 Burnett: 54 Calumet: 602 Chippewa: 382 Clark: 260 Columbia: 390 Crawford: 120 Dane: 6,208 Dodge: 1,260 Door: 151 Douglas: 288 Dunn: 200 Eau Claire: 977 Florence: 31 Fond du Lac: 1,282 Forest: 107 Grant: 480 Green: 304 Green Lake: 111 Iowa: 123 Iron: 131 Jackson: 78 Jefferson: 996 Juneau: 250 Kenosha: 3,056 Kewaunee: 210 La Crosse: 1,337 Lafayette: 188 Langlade: 88 Lincoln: 90 Manitowoc: 616 Marathon: 827 Marinette: 641 Marquette: 110 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,853 Monroe: 303 Oconto: 490 Oneida: 230 Outagamie: 2,301 Ozaukee: 1,000 Pepin: 48 Pierce: 310 Polk: 187 Portage: 754 Price: 36 Racine: 4,158 Richland: 61 Rock: 1,839 Rusk: 31 Sauk: 679 Sawyer: 166 Shawano: 324 Sheboygan: 1,170 St. Croix: 677 Taylor: 126 Trempealeau: 441 Vernon: 117 Vilas: 128 Walworth: 1,832 Washburn: 77 Washington: 1,776 Waukesha: 5,843 Waupaca: 773 Waushara: 196 Winnebago: 1,715 Wood: 530 Total: 81,760 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 6 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 12 Forest: 4 Grant: 18 Green: 2 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 7 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 65 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 2 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 502 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 1 Outagamie: 21 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 6 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 91 Richland: 4 Rock: 28 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 32 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 78 Waupaca: 19 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 3 Total: 1,168

