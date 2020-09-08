Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 71% of Recent Cases in Dane County Tied to UW-Madison

Summary:

  • No new deaths were reported in the last 72 hours, so the death toll remains 1,168. It's the first time in two months and just the second time since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin that we've had three consecutive days with no new deaths. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 36 people had died.
  • 717 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 82,477. The seven-day average is currently 842.
  • Dane County has averaged 130 new cases per day in the last week, including today's total of 219 new cases. At least 71% of cases in that time period are among UW-Madison staff and students, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.
  • There are currently at least 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 717 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state to 8,169. In total, there have been 82,477 total confirmed cases in the state.

In the last week, the state has had 842 new cases per day.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (73,122 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,168 cases, the patient is deceased.

Dane County has averaged 130 new cases per day in the last week (901 total cases), including today's total of 219 new cases (30.5% of cases statewide). 71% of new cases in that time period are among UW-Madison staff and students (640 cases), according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 108 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 113 new cases per day. Cases have been declining since late July but that decline has leveled off this week.

No new deaths were reported in the last 72 hours, so the death toll remains 1,168. It's the first time in two months and just the second time since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin that we've had three consecutive days with no new deaths. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 36 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 502. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (78), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of just over one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 6 there are at least 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU (31.5% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.5% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed just 4,083 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 7,500 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,080 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 149
Ashland: 37
Barron: 393
Bayfield: 58
Brown: 5,892
Buffalo: 93
Burnett: 54
Calumet: 611
Chippewa: 385
Clark: 260
Columbia: 394
Crawford: 120
Dane: 6,427
Dodge: 1,272
Door: 152
Douglas: 292
Dunn: 202
Eau Claire: 1,000
Florence: 31
Fond du Lac: 1,292
Forest: 107
Grant: 495
Green: 310
Green Lake: 112
Iowa: 123
Iron: 131
Jackson: 78
Jefferson: 1,001
Juneau: 253
Kenosha: 3,065
Kewaunee: 215
La Crosse: 1,351
Lafayette: 188
Langlade: 89
Lincoln: 92
Manitowoc: 627
Marathon: 835
Marinette: 643
Marquette: 110
Menominee: 30
Milwaukee: 24,944
Monroe: 303
Oconto: 501
Oneida: 233
Outagamie: 2,344
Ozaukee: 1,021
Pepin: 48
Pierce: 312
Polk: 188
Portage: 773
Price: 36
Racine: 4,158
Richland: 61
Rock: 1,862
Rusk: 30
Sauk: 682
Sawyer: 166
Shawano: 335
Sheboygan: 1,175
St. Croix: 679
Taylor: 123
Trempealeau: 441
Vernon: 119
Vilas: 135
Walworth: 1,836
Washburn: 77
Washington: 1,814
Waukesha: 5,873
Waupaca: 778
Waushara: 200
Winnebago: 1,730
Wood: 531
Total: 82,477

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 3
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 58
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 2
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 40
Dodge: 6
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 6
Fond du Lac: 12
Forest: 4
Grant: 18
Green: 2
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 7
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 65
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 2
Langlade: 2
Lincoln: 1
Manitowoc: 2
Marathon: 14
Marinette: 7
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 502
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 3
Oneida: 1
Outagamie: 21
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 6
Polk: 2
Portage: 1
Racine: 91
Richland: 4
Rock: 28
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 9
St. Croix: 7
Taylor: 3
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 32
Washington: 29
Waukesha: 78
Waupaca: 19
Waushara: 2
Winnebago: 21
Wood: 3
Total: 1,168

You can read past daily updates here.

