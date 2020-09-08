Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 71% of Recent Cases in Dane County Tied to UW-Madison

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

No new deaths were reported in the last 72 hours, so the death toll remains 1,168. It's the first time in two months and just the second time since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin that we've had three consecutive days with no new deaths. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 36 people had died.

717 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 82,477. The seven-day average is currently 842.

Dane County has averaged 130 new cases per day in the last week, including today's total of 219 new cases. At least 71% of cases in that time period are among UW-Madison staff and students, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

There are currently at least 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 717 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state to 8,169. In total, there have been 82,477 total confirmed cases in the state.

In the last week, the state has had 842 new cases per day.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (73,122 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,168 cases, the patient is deceased.

Dane County has averaged 130 new cases per day in the last week (901 total cases), including today's total of 219 new cases (30.5% of cases statewide). 71% of new cases in that time period are among UW-Madison staff and students (640 cases), according to Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 108 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 113 new cases per day. Cases have been declining since late July but that decline has leveled off this week.

(click here to zoom in)

No new deaths were reported in the last 72 hours, so the death toll remains 1,168. It's the first time in two months and just the second time since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin that we've had three consecutive days with no new deaths. In the last week, a total of 38 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 36 people had died.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 502. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (91), Waukesha (78), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (40) and Walworth (32).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of just over one per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 6 there are at least 289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 91 of them are in the ICU (31.5% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.5% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed just 4,083 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 7,500 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 27,080 tests daily spread across 88 labs. An additional 23 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 149 Ashland: 37 Barron: 393 Bayfield: 58 Brown: 5,892 Buffalo: 93 Burnett: 54 Calumet: 611 Chippewa: 385 Clark: 260 Columbia: 394 Crawford: 120 Dane: 6,427 Dodge: 1,272 Door: 152 Douglas: 292 Dunn: 202 Eau Claire: 1,000 Florence: 31 Fond du Lac: 1,292 Forest: 107 Grant: 495 Green: 310 Green Lake: 112 Iowa: 123 Iron: 131 Jackson: 78 Jefferson: 1,001 Juneau: 253 Kenosha: 3,065 Kewaunee: 215 La Crosse: 1,351 Lafayette: 188 Langlade: 89 Lincoln: 92 Manitowoc: 627 Marathon: 835 Marinette: 643 Marquette: 110 Menominee: 30 Milwaukee: 24,944 Monroe: 303 Oconto: 501 Oneida: 233 Outagamie: 2,344 Ozaukee: 1,021 Pepin: 48 Pierce: 312 Polk: 188 Portage: 773 Price: 36 Racine: 4,158 Richland: 61 Rock: 1,862 Rusk: 30 Sauk: 682 Sawyer: 166 Shawano: 335 Sheboygan: 1,175 St. Croix: 679 Taylor: 123 Trempealeau: 441 Vernon: 119 Vilas: 135 Walworth: 1,836 Washburn: 77 Washington: 1,814 Waukesha: 5,873 Waupaca: 778 Waushara: 200 Winnebago: 1,730 Wood: 531 Total: 82,477 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 6 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 12 Forest: 4 Grant: 18 Green: 2 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 7 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 65 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 2 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 502 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 1 Outagamie: 21 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 6 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 91 Richland: 4 Rock: 28 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 32 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 78 Waupaca: 19 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 3 Total: 1,168

You can read past daily updates here.