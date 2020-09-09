Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 857 New Cases, 15 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Fifteen new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, so the death toll is now 1,183. In the last week, a total of 40 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

857 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 83,334. The seven-day average is currently 886.

The percent of positive tests in the last week has been 12.3%, which is higher than it's ever been. This is being driven up both by fewer tests overall and more positive results.

Since the middle of August, college-aged individuals have seen the biggest increase in new cases. 18-24 year olds had 291.6 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in the last week in August. All other age groups had less than 100 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

There are currently at least 297 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 88 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 857 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state to 8,169. In total, there have been 83,334 total confirmed cases in the state.

In the last week, the state has had 886 new cases per day.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (73,964 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,183 cases, the patient is deceased.

Since the middle of August, college-aged individuals have seen the biggest increase in new cases. 18-24 year olds had 291.6 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in the last week in August. All other age groups had fewer than 100 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

× Expand Credit: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 107 new cases per day. This number has leveled off in the last week after more than a month of steady declines.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 507. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (92), Waukesha (78), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (41), Walworth (32) and Washington (30).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported five new deaths today bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths that have happened in Milwaukee County to 507. Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of almost two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 6 there are at least 297 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and88 of them are in the ICU (29.6% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.4% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed just 8,871 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 7,500 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,080 tests daily spread across 89 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

