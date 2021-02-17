Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Seven-day Average of Deaths Falls to 12, Lowest Since October

Summary:

657 new cases;

10,092 active cases;

10 new deaths;

6,214 total deaths;

385 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 731 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 10 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,214. The seven-day average of deaths has been steadily decreasing, reaching 12 deaths, down from 46 deaths per week at the end of January.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 10,092 active cases (1.8%) out of 556,989 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.1% of all cases (540,524 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 385 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 107 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 80 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,229. The 7-day average in the county is 106. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,215 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (467), Racine (314), Kenosha (293), Dane (264), Brown (203), Outagamie (188), Winnebago (179), Marathon (171), Dodge (154), Rock (151), Washington (129), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (124), Waupaca (110), Eau Claire (104), Chippewa (90), Fond du Lac (89), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (74), Ozaukee (73), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1555 | 11

Ashland

1168 | 16

Barron

5267 | 74

Bayfield

1061 | 18

Brown

29988 | 203

Buffalo

1308 | 7

Burnett

1166 | 23

Calumet

5406 | 42

Chippewa

6984 | 90

Clark

3144 | 57

Columbia

4963 | 50

Crawford

1660 | 17

Dane

39440 | 264

Dodge

11336 | 154

Door

2398 | 19

Douglas

3641 | 23

Dunn

4204 | 27

Eau Claire

10884 | 104

Florence

431 | 12

Fond du Lac

11838 | 89

Forest

920 | 23

Grant

4605 | 79

Green

3011 | 16

Green Lake

1518 | 18

Iowa

1839 | 9

Iron

524 | 20

Jackson

2573 | 23

Jefferson

7782 | 76

Juneau

2963 | 19

Kenosha

14646 | 293

Kewaunee

2406 | 27

La Crosse

12086 | 75

Lafayette

1429 | 7

Langlade

1922 | 31

Lincoln

2872 | 56

Manitowoc

7169 | 61

Marathon

13522 | 171

Marinette

3962 | 61

Marquette

1296 | 21

Menominee

792 | 11

Milwaukee

97229 | 1215

Monroe

4244 | 30

Oconto

4238 | 47

Oneida

3319 | 64

Outagamie

18957 | 188

Ozaukee

7548 | 73

Pepin

800 | 7

Pierce

3417 | 33

Polk

3796 | 44

Portage

6376 | 63

Price

1137 | 7

Racine

20162 | 314

Richland

1265 | 13

Rock

14230 | 151

Rusk

1241 | 16

Sauk

5193 | 39

Sawyer

1471 | 21

Shawano

4556 | 70

Sheboygan

12720 | 125

St. Croix

6284 | 42

Taylor

1785 | 20

Trempealeau

3362 | 36

Vernon

1802 | 36

Vilas

2073 | 36

Walworth

8758 | 124

Washburn

1274 | 18

Washington

13614 | 129

Waukesha

40149 | 467

Waupaca

4725 | 110

Waushara

2086 | 28

Winnebago

16868 | 179

Wood

6631 | 72