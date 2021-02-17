Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Seven-day Average of Deaths Falls to 12, Lowest Since October

Summary:
- 657 new cases;
- 10,092 active cases;
- 10 new deaths;
- 6,214 total deaths;
- 385 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 731 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 10 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,214. The seven-day average of deaths has been steadily decreasing, reaching 12 deaths, down from 46 deaths per week at the end of January.
There are 10,092 active cases (1.8%) out of 556,989 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.1% of all cases (540,524 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 385 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 107 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 80 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,229. The 7-day average in the county is 106. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,215 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (467), Racine (314), Kenosha (293), Dane (264), Brown (203), Outagamie (188), Winnebago (179), Marathon (171), Dodge (154), Rock (151), Washington (129), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (124), Waupaca (110), Eau Claire (104), Chippewa (90), Fond du Lac (89), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (74), Ozaukee (73), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1555 | 11
Ashland
1168 | 16
Barron
5267 | 74
Bayfield
1061 | 18
Brown
29988 | 203
Buffalo
1308 | 7
Burnett
1166 | 23
Calumet
5406 | 42
Chippewa
6984 | 90
Clark
3144 | 57
Columbia
4963 | 50
Crawford
1660 | 17
Dane
39440 | 264
Dodge
11336 | 154
Door
2398 | 19
Douglas
3641 | 23
Dunn
4204 | 27
Eau Claire
10884 | 104
Florence
431 | 12
Fond du Lac
11838 | 89
Forest
920 | 23
Grant
4605 | 79
Green
3011 | 16
Green Lake
1518 | 18
Iowa
1839 | 9
Iron
524 | 20
Jackson
2573 | 23
Jefferson
7782 | 76
Juneau
2963 | 19
Kenosha
14646 | 293
Kewaunee
2406 | 27
La Crosse
12086 | 75
Lafayette
1429 | 7
Langlade
1922 | 31
Lincoln
2872 | 56
Manitowoc
7169 | 61
Marathon
13522 | 171
Marinette
3962 | 61
Marquette
1296 | 21
Menominee
792 | 11
Milwaukee
97229 | 1215
Monroe
4244 | 30
Oconto
4238 | 47
Oneida
3319 | 64
Outagamie
18957 | 188
Ozaukee
7548 | 73
Pepin
800 | 7
Pierce
3417 | 33
Polk
3796 | 44
Portage
6376 | 63
Price
1137 | 7
Racine
20162 | 314
Richland
1265 | 13
Rock
14230 | 151
Rusk
1241 | 16
Sauk
5193 | 39
Sawyer
1471 | 21
Shawano
4556 | 70
Sheboygan
12720 | 125
St. Croix
6284 | 42
Taylor
1785 | 20
Trempealeau
3362 | 36
Vernon
1802 | 36
Vilas
2073 | 36
Walworth
8758 | 124
Washburn
1274 | 18
Washington
13614 | 129
Waukesha
40149 | 467
Waupaca
4725 | 110
Waushara
2086 | 28
Winnebago
16868 | 179
Wood
6631 | 72