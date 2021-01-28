Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Seven-day Average of New Cases Lowest Since September

Summary:
- 1,802 new cases;
- 20,488 active cases;
- 24 new deaths;
- 5,811 total deaths;
- 718 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,802 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,463 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 24 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 29 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,811.
There are 20,488 active cases (3.8%) out of 538,348 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.1% of all cases (511,859 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 718 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 166 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 241 new cases have brought the total cases to 94,241. The 7-day average in the county is 235. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,127 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (438), Racine (296), Kenosha (268), Dane (244), Brown (193), Outagamie (177), Marathon (169), Winnebago (167), Dodge (143), Rock (138), Washington (121), Walworth (118), Sheboygan (113), Waupaca (105), Eau Claire (97), Fond du Lac (82), Grant (79), Chippewa (77), Ozaukee (72), La Crosse (71) and Jefferson (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1491 | 11
Ashland
1132 | 16
Barron
5087 | 69
Bayfield
1032 | 18
Brown
29107 | 193
Buffalo
1251 | 7
Burnett
1091 | 23
Calumet
5188 | 39
Chippewa
6769 | 77
Clark
3083 | 56
Columbia
4813 | 39
Crawford
1636 | 15
Dane
37600 | 244
Dodge
11121 | 143
Door
2340 | 18
Douglas
3518 | 18
Dunn
4007 | 26
Eau Claire
10475 | 97
Florence
422 | 12
Fond du Lac
11486 | 82
Forest
903 | 22
Grant
4461 | 79
Green
2677 | 12
Green Lake
1489 | 15
Iowa
1786 | 9
Iron
470 | 19
Jackson
2544 | 21
Jefferson
7500 | 70
Juneau
2861 | 17
Kenosha
14139 | 268
Kewaunee
2329 | 26
La Crosse
11503 | 71
Lafayette
1366 | 7
Langlade
1884 | 31
Lincoln
2781 | 55
Manitowoc
6878 | 60
Marathon
13234 | 169
Marinette
3886 | 58
Marquette
1261 | 21
Menominee
782 | 11
Milwaukee
94241 | 1127
Monroe
4050 | 30
Oconto
4132 | 45
Oneida
3145 | 57
Outagamie
18235 | 177
Ozaukee
7297 | 72
Pepin
775 | 7
Pierce
3288 | 33
Polk
3537 | 42
Portage
6088 | 59
Price
1092 | 7
Racine
19717 | 296
Richland
1212 | 13
Rock
13669 | 138
Rusk
1227 | 14
Sauk
5041 | 35
Sawyer
1403 | 17
Shawano
4488 | 68
Sheboygan
12409 | 113
St. Croix
6080 | 40
Taylor
1746 | 20
Trempealeau
3266 | 34
Vernon
1725 | 34
Vilas
1915 | 32
Walworth
8538 | 118
Washburn
1219 | 17
Washington
13206 | 121
Waukesha
38794 | 438
Waupaca
4591 | 105
Waushara
2035 | 25
Winnebago
16459 | 167
Wood
6345 | 66