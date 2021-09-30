Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Averaging Over 2,500 Cases Per Day

Summary:

2,340 new cases;

5 new deaths; 17 total added to the system

7,997 total deaths;

1,107 hospitalized patients, 321 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,340 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,526 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 2,822 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,384 new cases per day at that time.

There was 5 new death, and 17 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 7,997. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 180 new confirmed cases reported and have been 142,712 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 363 cases per day. There were 2 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,548 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.