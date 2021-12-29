Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Death Toll Tops 10,000

Summary:

6,477 new cases;

3 new deaths; 34 added to the system

10,014 total deaths;

1,712 hospitalized patients, 419 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,477 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,869 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,745 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,931 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 3 new deaths, but 34 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,014. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 1,941 new confirmed cases reported and have been 181,850 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 1,141 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,806 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.