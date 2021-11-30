Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Death Toll Tops 9,000

Summary:

4,917 new cases;

3 new death; 41 added to the system

9,019 total deaths;

1,418 hospitalized patients, 393 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,917 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,722 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,652 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,606 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 3 deaths, but 41 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,019. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 740 new confirmed cases reported and have been 161,601 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 363 cases per day. 3 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,696 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.