Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Hits Third Consecutive Day of Record High Cases

Summary:

11,547 new cases;

4 new deaths; 35 added to the system

10,253 total deaths;

2,060 hospitalized patients, 475 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 11,547 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 6,808 new cases per day in the last week.

Thursday's numbers mark a new high number of cases in a day for Wisconsin, topping Wednesday's record-high numbers. On December 29, the previous record was reached with 7,914 cases reported that day. Prior to that, the state had not seen new case numbers in record territory since November of 2020.

On this day last year, there were 3,760 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,570 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 4 new deaths, but 35 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,253. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 2,884 new confirmed cases reported and have been 198,958 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 2,115 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,829 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.