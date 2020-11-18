Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reaches Highest-recorded 7,989 New Cases

As COVID-19 cases keep rising fast, Wisconsin’s health care providers are making hard decisions: Advocate Aurora Health Care chose to reduce by 50% the admissions for elective procedures, while Froedtert Health chose to delay non-urgent surgeries in some of its Wisconsin hospitals.
Summary:
- 7,989 new cases;
- 74,616 active cases;
- 52 new deaths;
- 2,793 total deaths;
- 2,217 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 7,989 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day number of new cases since the pandemic started. The state has averaged 6,563 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 74,616 active cases (22.5%) out of 331,837 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 52 new deaths, slightly more than the seven-day average of 48 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,793.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 76.7% of all cases (254,365 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that that number of hospitalized people declined, bringing the total to 2,217 hospitalized patients, of which 428 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 971 new cases have brought the total cases to 58,302. The 7-day average in the county is 887.
Milwaukee County Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 668 deaths. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (166), Racine (141), Brown (124), Kenosha (110), Marathon (108), Outagamie (107), Winnebago (98), Waupaca (75), Dane (68), Rock (60), Washington (59), Dodge (59), Grant (53), Sheboygan (48), Eau Claire (46), Walworth (44), Shawano (42), Chippewa (42), Barron (35), Fond du Lac (35), Jefferson (33), Ozaukee (32), Portage (31), La Crosse (31) and Clark (30).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,235 tests daily spread across 131 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
887 | 6
Ashland
539 | 7
Barron
2882 | 35
Bayfield
572 | 6
Brown
20307 | 124
Buffalo
623 | 4
Burnett
617 | 9
Calumet
3687 | 21
Chippewa
3797 | 42
Clark
1788 | 30
Columbia
2855 | 10
Crawford
725 | 4
Dane
23474 | 68
Dodge
7102 | 59
Door
1438 | 10
Douglas
1421 | 1
Dunn
2161 | 5
Eau Claire
6602 | 46
Florence
285 | 1
Fond du Lac
7421 | 35
Forest
669 | 15
Grant
3063 | 53
Green
1441 | 5
Green Lake
1079 | 5
Iowa
1073 | 4
Iron
310 | 6
Jackson
1362 | 4
Jefferson
4526 | 33
Juneau
1655 | 7
Kenosha
7997 | 110
Kewaunee
1487 | 14
La Crosse
6845 | 31
Lafayette
958 | 2
Langlade
1406 | 21
Lincoln
1622 | 16
Manitowoc
4237 | 29
Marathon
8497 | 108
Marinette
2592 | 24
Marquette
963 | 7
Menominee
525 | 2
Milwaukee
58302 | 668
Monroe
2039 | 11
Oconto
2872 | 23
Oneida
1999 | 24
Outagamie
12532 | 107
Ozaukee
3982 | 32
Pepin
381 | 2
Pierce
1625 | 11
Polk
1693 | 4
Portage
4140 | 31
Price
618 | 3
Racine
12066 | 141
Richland
741 | 10
Rock
8092 | 60
Rusk
678 | 5
St. Croix
3631 | 19
Sauk
3043 | 12
Sawyer
710 | 5
Shawano
3412 | 42
Sheboygan
7840 | 48
Taylor
992 | 11
Trempealeau
1963 | 8
Vernon
894 | 7
Vilas
1039 | 11
Walworth
5126 | 44
Washburn
501 | 2
Washington
7388 | 59
Waukesha
21475 |166
Waupaca
3419 | 75
Waushara
1636 | 7
Winnebago
12098 | 98
Wood
3420 | 18
You can read past daily updates here.