Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reaches Highest-recorded 7,989 New Cases

As COVID-19 cases keep rising fast, Wisconsin’s health care providers are making hard decisions: Advocate Aurora Health Care chose to reduce by 50% the admissions for elective procedures, while Froedtert Health chose to delay non-urgent surgeries in some of its Wisconsin hospitals.

Summary:

7,989 new cases;

74,616 active cases;

52 new deaths;

2,793 total deaths;

2,217 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 7,989 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day number of new cases since the pandemic started. The state has averaged 6,563 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 74,616 active cases (22.5%) out of 331,837 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 52 new deaths, slightly more than the seven-day average of 48 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,793.

The patients recovered in about 76.7% of all cases (254,365 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that that number of hospitalized people declined, bringing the total to 2,217 hospitalized patients, of which 428 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 971 new cases have brought the total cases to 58,302. The 7-day average in the county is 887.

Milwaukee County Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 668 deaths. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (166), Racine (141), Brown (124), Kenosha (110), Marathon (108), Outagamie (107), Winnebago (98), Waupaca (75), Dane (68), Rock (60), Washington (59), Dodge (59), Grant (53), Sheboygan (48), Eau Claire (46), Walworth (44), Shawano (42), Chippewa (42), Barron (35), Fond du Lac (35), Jefferson (33), Ozaukee (32), Portage (31), La Crosse (31) and Clark (30).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,235 tests daily spread across 131 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

887 | 6

Ashland

539 | 7

Barron

2882 | 35

Bayfield

572 | 6

Brown

20307 | 124

Buffalo

623 | 4

Burnett

617 | 9

Calumet

3687 | 21

Chippewa

3797 | 42

Clark

1788 | 30

Columbia

2855 | 10

Crawford

725 | 4

Dane

23474 | 68

Dodge

7102 | 59

Door

1438 | 10

Douglas

1421 | 1

Dunn

2161 | 5

Eau Claire

6602 | 46

Florence

285 | 1

Fond du Lac

7421 | 35

Forest

669 | 15

Grant

3063 | 53

Green

1441 | 5

Green Lake

1079 | 5

Iowa

1073 | 4

Iron

310 | 6

Jackson

1362 | 4

Jefferson

4526 | 33

Juneau

1655 | 7

Kenosha

7997 | 110

Kewaunee

1487 | 14

La Crosse

6845 | 31

Lafayette

958 | 2

Langlade

1406 | 21

Lincoln

1622 | 16

Manitowoc

4237 | 29

Marathon

8497 | 108

Marinette

2592 | 24

Marquette

963 | 7

Menominee

525 | 2

Milwaukee

58302 | 668

Monroe

2039 | 11

Oconto

2872 | 23

Oneida

1999 | 24

Outagamie

12532 | 107

Ozaukee

3982 | 32

Pepin

381 | 2

Pierce

1625 | 11

Polk

1693 | 4

Portage

4140 | 31

Price

618 | 3

Racine

12066 | 141

Richland

741 | 10

Rock

8092 | 60

Rusk

678 | 5

St. Croix

3631 | 19

Sauk

3043 | 12

Sawyer

710 | 5

Shawano

3412 | 42

Sheboygan

7840 | 48

Taylor

992 | 11

Trempealeau

1963 | 8

Vernon

894 | 7

Vilas

1039 | 11

Walworth

5126 | 44

Washburn

501 | 2

Washington

7388 | 59

Waukesha

21475 |166

Waupaca

3419 | 75

Waushara

1636 | 7

Winnebago

12098 | 98

Wood

3420 | 18

You can read past daily updates here.