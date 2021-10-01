Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Records 3,371 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

3,371 new cases;

No new deaths; 11 total added to the system

8,009 total deaths;

1,099 hospitalized patients, 311 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,371 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,506 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 2,689 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,414 new cases per day at that time.

There were no new deaths, and 11 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,009. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 384 new confirmed cases reported and have been 129,801 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 357 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,493 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.