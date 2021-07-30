Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,027 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

Summary:

1,027 new cases;

3 new deaths;

7,439 total deaths;

246 hospitalized patients, 64 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,027 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 635 new cases per day in the last week. This is the first time since April 9 that the state had more than one thousand new positive cases in a single day.

On this day last year there were 1,059 new confirmed cases, with an average of 887 new cases per day that week.

The state reported three new deaths, holding the Wisconsin death toll at 7,439.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 349 new confirmed cases reported and have been 110,134 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 112 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,393 since the beginning of the pandemic.