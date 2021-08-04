Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,113 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

Summary:

1,113 new cases;

3 new deaths;

7,450 total deaths;

353 hospitalized patients, 114 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,113 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 899 new cases per day in the last week. New COVID-19 cases are up over one thousand for the second consecutive day.

On this day last year there were 728 new confirmed cases, with an average of 840 new cases per day that week.

The state reported four new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll at 7,450.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 311 new confirmed cases reported and have been 111,456 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 281 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,394 since the beginning of the pandemic.