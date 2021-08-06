Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,124 New Cases, Fourth Consecutive Day of 1,000-plus Cases

Summary:

1,124 new cases;

7,448 total deaths;

418 hospitalized patients, 118 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,124 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,009 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 839 new confirmed cases, with an average of 810 new cases per day that week.

The state must be adjusting some of the previously reported deaths, since they reported -5 deaths today, putting the Wisconsin death toll at 7,448.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 256 new confirmed cases reported and have been 112,091 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 280 cases per day.