Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,305 New Cases, 16 New Deaths

Summary:

1,305 new cases;

16 new deaths;

7,499 total deaths;

727 hospitalized patients, 221 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,305 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,203 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 634 new confirmed cases, with an average of 721 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 16 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,499.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 298 new confirmed cases reported and have been 115,246 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 265 cases per day. There were 11 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,407 since the beginning of the pandemic.