Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,356 New Cases, 4 New Deaths

Summary:

1,356 new cases;

4 new deaths;

7,447 total deaths;

341 hospitalized patients, 106 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 846 new cases per day in the last week. This is the most positive cases in a single day since January 30 of this year.

On this day last year there were 404 new confirmed cases, with an average of 844 new cases per day that week.

The state reported four new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,447.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 300 new confirmed cases reported and have been 111,145 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 275 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,394 since the beginning of the pandemic.