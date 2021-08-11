Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,383 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

Summary:

1,383 new cases;

3 new deaths;

7,462 total deaths;

525 hospitalized patients, 156 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,383 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,114 new cases per day in the last week. There have been 633,133 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

On this day last year there were 724 new confirmed cases, with an average of 818 new cases per day that week.

The state reported three new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,462.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 334 new confirmed cases reported and have been 113,388 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 276 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,390 since the beginning of the pandemic.