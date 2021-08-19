Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,417 New Cases, 4 New Deaths

Summary:

1,417 new cases;

4 new deaths;

7,503 total deaths;

712 hospitalized patients, 222 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,417 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,206 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 663 new confirmed cases, with an average of 747 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 4 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,503.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 240 new confirmed cases reported and have been 115,486 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 258 cases per day. There was 1 new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,408 since the beginning of the pandemic.