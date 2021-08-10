Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,454 New Cases, 5 New Deaths

Summary:

1,454 new cases;

5 new deaths;

7,459 total deaths;

525 hospitalized patients, 156 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,454 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,075 new cases per day in the last week. There have been 631,750 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

On this day last year there were 507 new confirmed cases, with an average of 819 new cases per day that week.

The state reported five new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,459.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 253 new confirmed cases reported and have been 113,054 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 273 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,389 since the beginning of the pandemic.