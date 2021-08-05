Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,548 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

Summary:

1,548 new cases;

3 new deaths;

7,453 total deaths;

388 hospitalized patients, 117 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,548 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 995 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 884 new confirmed cases, with an average of 842 new cases per day that week.

The state reported no new deaths, holding the Wisconsin death toll at 7,453.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 379 new confirmed cases reported and have been 111,835 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 293 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,394 since the beginning of the pandemic.