Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,584 New Cases, 13 New Deaths

1,584 new cases;

13 new deaths;

7,516 total deaths;

751 hospitalized patients, 218 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,584 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,241 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 740 new confirmed cases, with an average of 718 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 13 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,516.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 380 new confirmed cases reported and have been 115,866 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 269 cases per day. There were 3 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,411 since the beginning of the pandemic.