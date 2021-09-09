Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,660 New Cases, 31 New Deaths

Summary:

1,660 new cases;

31 new deaths;

7,717 total deaths;

1,071 hospitalized patients, 317 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,660 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,491 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 857 new confirmed cases, with an average of 886 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 31 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,717.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 148 new confirmed cases reported and have been 121,673 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 246 cases per day. There were 14 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,452 since the beginning of the pandemic.