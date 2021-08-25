Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,670 New Cases, 9 New Deaths

Summary:

1,670 new cases;

9 new deaths;

7,558 total deaths;

802 hospitalized patients, 252 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,670 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,398 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 638 new confirmed cases, with an average of 666 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 9 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,558.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 252 new confirmed cases reported and have been 117,175 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 276 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,420 since the beginning of the pandemic.