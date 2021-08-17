Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,677 New Cases, 12 New Deaths

Summary:

1,677 new cases;

12 new deaths;

7,483 total deaths;

683 hospitalized patients, 222 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,214 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 455 new confirmed cases, with an average of 734 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 12 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,483.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 328 new confirmed cases reported and have been 114,948 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 271 cases per day. There were 5 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,396 since the beginning of the pandemic.