Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,814 New Cases, the Most Since January 22

Summary:

1,814 new cases;

5 new deaths;

7,471 total deaths;

609 hospitalized patients, 181 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,814 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day since January 22 of this year. The state has averaged 1,191 new cases per day in the last week. There have been 636,344 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

On this day last year there were 943 new confirmed cases, with an average of 775 new cases per day that week.

The state reported five new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,471.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 305 new confirmed cases reported and have been 113,983 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 270 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll to 1,391 since the beginning of the pandemic.