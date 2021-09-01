Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,893 New Cases, 28 New Deaths

Summary:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,893 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,684 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 981 new confirmed cases, with an average of 727 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 28 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,627.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 393 new confirmed cases reported and have been 119,546 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 339 cases per day. There were 3 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,435 since the beginning of the pandemic.