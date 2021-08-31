Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,916 New Cases, 15 New Deaths

Summary:

1,916 new cases;

15 new deaths;

7,599 total deaths;

934 hospitalized patients, 275 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,916 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,653 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 266 new confirmed cases, with an average of 678 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 15 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,599.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 273 new confirmed cases reported and have been 119,153 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 319 cases per day. There were 3 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,432 since the beginning of the pandemic.