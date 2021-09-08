Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,976 New Cases, 19 New Deaths

Summary:

1,976 new cases;

19 new deaths;

7,686 total deaths;

1,039 hospitalized patients, 313 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,976 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,588 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 857 new confirmed cases, with an average of 886 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 19 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,686.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 368 new confirmed cases reported and have been 121,525 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 283 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,438 since the beginning of the pandemic.