Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,982 New Cases, 14 New Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,982 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,684 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 572 new confirmed cases, with an average of 674new cases per day that week.

The state reported 14 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,652.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 367 new confirmed cases reported and have been 119,952 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 370 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,436 since the beginning of the pandemic.