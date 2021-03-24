Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 10 New Deaths

Summary:
- 776 new cases;
- 6,368 active cases;
- 10 new deaths;
- 6,597 total deaths;
- 248 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 776 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 452 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 10 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 6 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,597.
There are 6,368 active cases (1.1%) out of 573,899 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (560,775 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 248 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 62 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 192 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,933. The 7-day average in the county is 98. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,255 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (498), Racine (335), Kenosha (303), Dane (288), Brown (229), Outagamie (198), Winnebago (186), Marathon (184), Rock (165), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (133), Waupaca (117), Jefferson (106), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1611 | 10
Ashland
1193 | 16
Barron
5505 | 76
Bayfield
1068 | 19
Brown
30579 | 229
Buffalo
1324 | 7
Burnett
1222 | 22
Calumet
5565 | 46
Chippewa
7160 | 93
Clark
3163 | 58
Columbia
5149 | 56
Crawford
1676 | 17
Dane
41720 | 288
Dodge
11549 | 158
Door
2484 | 21
Douglas
3717 | 29
Dunn
4340 | 30
Eau Claire
11187 | 105
Florence
428 | 12
Fond du Lac
12052 | 103
Forest
933 | 23
Grant
4716 | 83
Green
3297 | 16
Green Lake
1528 | 18
Iowa
1939 | 10
Iron
561 | 21
Jackson
2584 | 27
Jefferson
8020 | 106
Juneau
3036 | 20
Kenosha
14919 | 303
Kewaunee
2355 | 24
La Crosse
12365 | 80
Lafayette
1487 | 6
Langlade
1942 | 32
Lincoln
2931 | 58
Manitowoc
7329 | 67
Marathon
13824 | 184
Marinette
3991 | 65
Marquette
1324 | 21
Menominee
794 | 11
Milwaukee
99933 | 1255
Monroe
4369 | 34
Oconto
4316 | 49
Oneida
3471 | 68
Outagamie
19741 | 198
Ozaukee
7809 | 81
Pepin
816 | 7
Pierce
3582 | 35
Polk
4021 | 45
Portage
6534 | 66
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20599 | 335
Richland
1297 | 15
Rock
14665 | 165
Rusk
1280 | 16
Sauk
5426 | 44
Sawyer
1554 | 22
Shawano
4623 | 69
Sheboygan
13185 | 133
St. Croix
6637 | 47
Taylor
1798 | 23
Trempealeau
3425 | 37
Vernon
1868 | 38
Vilas
2184 | 39
Walworth
8981 | 133
Washburn
1341 | 18
Washington
14022 | 139
Waukesha
41696 | 498
Waupaca
4770 | 117
Waushara
2120 | 31
Winnebago
17367 | 186
Wood
6728 | 77