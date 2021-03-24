Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 10 New Deaths

Summary:

776 new cases;

6,368 active cases;

10 new deaths;

6,597 total deaths;

248 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 776 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 452 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 10 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 6 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,597.

There are 6,368 active cases (1.1%) out of 573,899 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (560,775 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 248 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 62 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 192 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,933. The 7-day average in the county is 98. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,255 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (498), Racine (335), Kenosha (303), Dane (288), Brown (229), Outagamie (198), Winnebago (186), Marathon (184), Rock (165), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (133), Waupaca (117), Jefferson (106), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1611 | 10

Ashland

1193 | 16

Barron

5505 | 76

Bayfield

1068 | 19

Brown

30579 | 229

Buffalo

1324 | 7

Burnett

1222 | 22

Calumet

5565 | 46

Chippewa

7160 | 93

Clark

3163 | 58

Columbia

5149 | 56

Crawford

1676 | 17

Dane

41720 | 288

Dodge

11549 | 158

Door

2484 | 21

Douglas

3717 | 29

Dunn

4340 | 30

Eau Claire

11187 | 105

Florence

428 | 12

Fond du Lac

12052 | 103

Forest

933 | 23

Grant

4716 | 83

Green

3297 | 16

Green Lake

1528 | 18

Iowa

1939 | 10

Iron

561 | 21

Jackson

2584 | 27

Jefferson

8020 | 106

Juneau

3036 | 20

Kenosha

14919 | 303

Kewaunee

2355 | 24

La Crosse

12365 | 80

Lafayette

1487 | 6

Langlade

1942 | 32

Lincoln

2931 | 58

Manitowoc

7329 | 67

Marathon

13824 | 184

Marinette

3991 | 65

Marquette

1324 | 21

Menominee

794 | 11

Milwaukee

99933 | 1255

Monroe

4369 | 34

Oconto

4316 | 49

Oneida

3471 | 68

Outagamie

19741 | 198

Ozaukee

7809 | 81

Pepin

816 | 7

Pierce

3582 | 35

Polk

4021 | 45

Portage

6534 | 66

Price

1174 | 7

Racine

20599 | 335

Richland

1297 | 15

Rock

14665 | 165

Rusk

1280 | 16

Sauk

5426 | 44

Sawyer

1554 | 22

Shawano

4623 | 69

Sheboygan

13185 | 133

St. Croix

6637 | 47

Taylor

1798 | 23

Trempealeau

3425 | 37

Vernon

1868 | 38

Vilas

2184 | 39

Walworth

8981 | 133

Washburn

1341 | 18

Washington

14022 | 139

Waukesha

41696 | 498

Waupaca

4770 | 117

Waushara

2120 | 31

Winnebago

17367 | 186

Wood

6728 | 77