Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 10 New Deaths

563 new cases;

6,825 active cases;

10 new deaths;

6,622 total deaths;

233 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 470 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 10 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,622.

There are 6,825 active cases (1.2%) out of 577,195 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (563,534 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 233 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 59 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 116 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,722. The 7-day average in the county is 112. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,260 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (501), Racine (336), Kenosha (304), Dane (288), Brown (232), Outagamie (199), Winnebago (187), Marathon (184), Rock (164), Dodge (159), Washington (141), Walworth (135), Sheboygan (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (105), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (104), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1626 | 10

Ashland

1200 | 16

Barron

5524 | 76

Bayfield

1079 | 19

Brown

30695 | 232

Buffalo

1327 | 7

Burnett

1232 | 22

Calumet

5601 | 46

Chippewa

7183 | 93

Clark

3168 | 58

Columbia

5176 | 56

Crawford

1677 | 17

Dane

42069 | 288

Dodge

11558 | 159

Door

2522 | 21

Douglas

3750 | 30

Dunn

4394 | 30

Eau Claire

11247 | 105

Florence

430 | 12

Fond du Lac

12082 | 104

Forest

936 | 23

Grant

4737 | 83

Green

3364 | 16

Green Lake

1536 | 18

Iowa

1952 | 11

Iron

567 | 21

Jackson

2579 | 26

Jefferson

8047 | 105

Juneau

3038 | 21

Kenosha

14974 | 304

Kewaunee

2304 | 24

La Crosse

12412 | 80

Lafayette

1499 | 6

Langlade

1943 | 32

Lincoln

2947 | 60

Manitowoc

7359 | 68

Marathon

13886 | 184

Marinette

4001 | 65

Marquette

1328 | 21

Menominee

789 | 11

Milwaukee

100722 | 1260

Monroe

4378 | 34

Oconto

4314 | 49

Oneida

3502 | 69

Outagamie

19884 | 199

Ozaukee

7854 | 81

Pepin

817 | 7

Pierce

3621 | 35

Polk

4029 | 44

Portage

6542 | 66

Price

1175 | 7

Racine

20673 | 336

Richland

1272 | 15

Rock

14782 | 164

Rusk

1273 | 16

Sauk

5483 | 44

Sawyer

1571 | 23

Shawano

4607 | 69

Sheboygan

13264 | 133

St. Croix

6775 | 47

Taylor

1810 | 23

Trempealeau

3460 | 38

Vernon

1875 | 38

Vilas

2193 | 39

Walworth

9043 | 135

Washburn

1354 | 18

Washington

14065 | 141

Waukesha

42031 | 501

Waupaca

4758 | 116

Waushara

2111 | 31

Winnebago

17471 | 187

Wood

6748 | 77