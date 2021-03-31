Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 10 New Deaths

Summary:
- 563 new cases;
- 6,825 active cases;
- 10 new deaths;
- 6,622 total deaths;
- 233 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 470 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 10 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,622.
There are 6,825 active cases (1.2%) out of 577,195 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (563,534 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 233 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 59 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 116 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,722. The 7-day average in the county is 112. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,260 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (501), Racine (336), Kenosha (304), Dane (288), Brown (232), Outagamie (199), Winnebago (187), Marathon (184), Rock (164), Dodge (159), Washington (141), Walworth (135), Sheboygan (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (105), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (104), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1626 | 10
Ashland
1200 | 16
Barron
5524 | 76
Bayfield
1079 | 19
Brown
30695 | 232
Buffalo
1327 | 7
Burnett
1232 | 22
Calumet
5601 | 46
Chippewa
7183 | 93
Clark
3168 | 58
Columbia
5176 | 56
Crawford
1677 | 17
Dane
42069 | 288
Dodge
11558 | 159
Door
2522 | 21
Douglas
3750 | 30
Dunn
4394 | 30
Eau Claire
11247 | 105
Florence
430 | 12
Fond du Lac
12082 | 104
Forest
936 | 23
Grant
4737 | 83
Green
3364 | 16
Green Lake
1536 | 18
Iowa
1952 | 11
Iron
567 | 21
Jackson
2579 | 26
Jefferson
8047 | 105
Juneau
3038 | 21
Kenosha
14974 | 304
Kewaunee
2304 | 24
La Crosse
12412 | 80
Lafayette
1499 | 6
Langlade
1943 | 32
Lincoln
2947 | 60
Manitowoc
7359 | 68
Marathon
13886 | 184
Marinette
4001 | 65
Marquette
1328 | 21
Menominee
789 | 11
Milwaukee
100722 | 1260
Monroe
4378 | 34
Oconto
4314 | 49
Oneida
3502 | 69
Outagamie
19884 | 199
Ozaukee
7854 | 81
Pepin
817 | 7
Pierce
3621 | 35
Polk
4029 | 44
Portage
6542 | 66
Price
1175 | 7
Racine
20673 | 336
Richland
1272 | 15
Rock
14782 | 164
Rusk
1273 | 16
Sauk
5483 | 44
Sawyer
1571 | 23
Shawano
4607 | 69
Sheboygan
13264 | 133
St. Croix
6775 | 47
Taylor
1810 | 23
Trempealeau
3460 | 38
Vernon
1875 | 38
Vilas
2193 | 39
Walworth
9043 | 135
Washburn
1354 | 18
Washington
14065 | 141
Waukesha
42031 | 501
Waupaca
4758 | 116
Waushara
2111 | 31
Winnebago
17471 | 187
Wood
6748 | 77