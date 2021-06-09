Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 106 New Cases, 11 New Deaths

Summary:

106 new cases;

3,537 active cases;

11 new deaths;

7,189 total deaths;

158 hospitalized patients.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 168 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 125 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 11 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,189.

There are 3,537 active cases (1.0%) out of 611,274 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.9% of all cases (600,227 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 23 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,186. The 7-day average in the county is 21 cases per day. There were 2 new deaths in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,359 since the beginning of the pandemic.