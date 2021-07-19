Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 107 New Cases, 1 New Death

Summary:

107 new cases;

2,872 active cases;

1 new deaths;

7,374 total deaths;

135 hospitalized patients, 35 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 156 new cases per day in the last week. There is currently an increase in COVID-19 infections in all 50 states.

On this day last year there were 830 new confirmed cases, with an average of 838 new cases per day that week. 476 patients were hospitalized at that time.

There was one new confirmed death, raising the Wisconsin death toll to 7,374 since the pandemic began.

There are 2,872 active cases out of 614,617 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (604,371 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 108,181 total cases since the pandemic began and 113 new positive tests on Monday. The 7-day average in the county is 49 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,386 since the beginning of the pandemic.