Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 107 New Deaths, the Highest Ever

Summary:
- 4,078 new cases;
- 68,406 active cases;
- 107 new deaths;
- 3,420 total deaths;
- 1,827 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,078 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,905 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 68,406 active cases (17.5%) out of 391,313 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 107 new deaths, more than twice the seven-day average of 44 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,420.
The patients recovered in about 81.6% of all cases (319,426 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that hospitalizations decreased in the last 24 hours, bringing the total down to 1,827 hospitalized patients, of which 415 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 824 new cases have brought the total cases to 69,043. The 7-day average in the county is 790. Milwaukee County reported 10 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 746 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (203), Racine (169), Kenosha (150), Brown (140), Outagamie (130), Marathon (124), Winnebago (116), Rock (87), Waupaca (86), Dane (81), Dodge (74), Washington (72), Grant (64), Sheboygan (61), Eau Claire (58), Walworth (53), Chippewa (52), Fond du Lac (50), Shawano (48), Clark (41) and Barron (41).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,625 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1065 | 7
Ashland
680 | 9
Barron
3650 | 41
Bayfield
685 | 14
Brown
22727 | 140
Buffalo
819 | 4
Burnett
780 | 13
Calumet
4070 | 26
Chippewa
4794 | 52
Clark
2173 | 41
Columbia
3498 | 12
Crawford
1314 | 8
Dane
27600 | 81
Dodge
8408 | 74
Door
1601 | 11
Douglas
2112 | 5
Dunn
2829 | 13
Eau Claire
7854 | 58
Florence
327 | 12
Fond du Lac
8493 | 50
Forest
731 | 17
Grant
3499 | 64
Green
1698 | 5
Green Lake
1185 | 6
Iowa
1306 | 5
Iron
360 | 10
Jackson
1738 | 4
Jefferson
5403 | 39
Juneau
1930 | 7
Kenosha
9536 | 150
Kewaunee
1706 | 17
La Crosse
8126 | 36
Lafayette
1094 | 4
Langlade
1545 | 29
Lincoln
1975 | 29
Manitowoc
4942 | 37
Marathon
9811 | 124
Marinette
2985 | 28
Marquette
1028 | 15
Menominee
563 | 8
Milwaukee
69043 | 746
Monroe
2649 | 14
Oconto
3161 | 28
Oneida
2327 | 34
Outagamie
13775 | 130
Ozaukee
4813 | 36
Pepin
481 | 2
Pierce
2177 | 18
Polk
2216 | 9
Portage
4712 | 37
Price
732 | 4
Racine
14187 | 169
Richland
885 | 14
Rock
9493 | 87
Rusk
888 | 7
Sauk
3613 | 18
Sawyer
916 | 7
Shawano
3707 | 48
Sheboygan
9182 | 61
St. Croix
4388 | 21
Taylor
1205 | 10
Trempealeau
2412 | 17
Vernon
1160 | 12
Vilas
1266 | 13
Walworth
6081 | 53
Washburn
718 | 5
Washington
8905 | 72
Waukesha
26673 | 203
Waupaca
3701 | 86
Waushara
1755 | 10
Winnebago
13196 | 116
Wood
4256 | 28
