Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 107 New Deaths, the Highest Ever

4,078 new cases;

68,406 active cases;

107 new deaths;

3,420 total deaths;

1,827 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,078 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,905 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 68,406 active cases (17.5%) out of 391,313 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 107 new deaths, more than twice the seven-day average of 44 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,420.

The patients recovered in about 81.6% of all cases (319,426 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that hospitalizations decreased in the last 24 hours, bringing the total down to 1,827 hospitalized patients, of which 415 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 824 new cases have brought the total cases to 69,043. The 7-day average in the county is 790. Milwaukee County reported 10 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 746 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (203), Racine (169), Kenosha (150), Brown (140), Outagamie (130), Marathon (124), Winnebago (116), Rock (87), Waupaca (86), Dane (81), Dodge (74), Washington (72), Grant (64), Sheboygan (61), Eau Claire (58), Walworth (53), Chippewa (52), Fond du Lac (50), Shawano (48), Clark (41) and Barron (41).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,625 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1065 | 7

Ashland

680 | 9

Barron

3650 | 41

Bayfield

685 | 14

Brown

22727 | 140

Buffalo

819 | 4

Burnett

780 | 13

Calumet

4070 | 26

Chippewa

4794 | 52

Clark

2173 | 41

Columbia

3498 | 12

Crawford

1314 | 8

Dane

27600 | 81

Dodge

8408 | 74

Door

1601 | 11

Douglas

2112 | 5

Dunn

2829 | 13

Eau Claire

7854 | 58

Florence

327 | 12

Fond du Lac

8493 | 50

Forest

731 | 17

Grant

3499 | 64

Green

1698 | 5

Green Lake

1185 | 6

Iowa

1306 | 5

Iron

360 | 10

Jackson

1738 | 4

Jefferson

5403 | 39

Juneau

1930 | 7

Kenosha

9536 | 150

Kewaunee

1706 | 17

La Crosse

8126 | 36

Lafayette

1094 | 4

Langlade

1545 | 29

Lincoln

1975 | 29

Manitowoc

4942 | 37

Marathon

9811 | 124

Marinette

2985 | 28

Marquette

1028 | 15

Menominee

563 | 8

Milwaukee

69043 | 746

Monroe

2649 | 14

Oconto

3161 | 28

Oneida

2327 | 34

Outagamie

13775 | 130

Ozaukee

4813 | 36

Pepin

481 | 2

Pierce

2177 | 18

Polk

2216 | 9

Portage

4712 | 37

Price

732 | 4

Racine

14187 | 169

Richland

885 | 14

Rock

9493 | 87

Rusk

888 | 7

Sauk

3613 | 18

Sawyer

916 | 7

Shawano

3707 | 48

Sheboygan

9182 | 61

St. Croix

4388 | 21

Taylor

1205 | 10

Trempealeau

2412 | 17

Vernon

1160 | 12

Vilas

1266 | 13

Walworth

6081 | 53

Washburn

718 | 5

Washington

8905 | 72

Waukesha

26673 | 203

Waupaca

3701 | 86

Waushara

1755 | 10

Winnebago

13196 | 116

Wood

4256 | 28

You can read past daily updates here.