Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 108 New Cases, 6 New Deaths

Summary:

108 new cases;

2,417 active cases;

6 new deaths;

7,314 total deaths;

91 hospitalized patients.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 66 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 6 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,314.

There are 2,417 active cases out of 612,909 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (602,833 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone, there have been 107,524 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 15 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,379 since the beginning of the pandemic.